Dream into Dust

Album: Fragments of Legacy

Category: Dark Ambient / Neo-Folk / Experimental

Label: Chthonic Streams

Release Date: 2020-08-07





Over the course of several albums, EPs, and compilation appearances, Derek Rush created a remarkable musical legacy under the moniker of Dream into Dust, bridging the gaps between several dark and divergent musical styles. With this compilation, he invites listeners to share in fragments of that legacy with a collection of tracks originally recorded for compilations during the period between 1999’s The World We Have Lost and 2003’s The Lathe of Heaven; long out-of-print, and with some never having been released before, these tracks represent the earlier stages of Rush’s musical development.

From the processional blend of noisy post-industrial and dark ambient soundscapes on tracks like “Die Schichtänderung,” “Ghosts of Impotent Dreams,” and “Morpheus,” each building emotional tension and disquiet amid the mutterings of monolithic machinery and mist-laden gloom, to the more sophisticated if odd musical structures of “The Chariot,” “The Dread World Born in Sleep,” and “At the Heart of the White Rose,” wherein Rush’s masterful command of harmonic resonance by way of organic stringed instruments merges with the dreadful ambience of mechanical folly, it can truly be said that Dream into Dust stood in a class of its own. One of the more notable tracks for its lovely use of piano and pizzicato string effects, adding a quality befitting its half-spoken recitations of William Blake, is the appropriately titled “London,” whose very sound evokes the foggy streets of the city, while the effect of layering multiple spoken and whispered forward and reverse passages from The Book of Lies on “Field of Night” is nothing short of distressing, the lonely acoustic guitar loop and cavernous effects receding into phased electronics making for a disquieting stream of consciousness. The same may be said for the nocturnal piano of “The Man Who Disappeared,” the spoken passages quoting Franz Kafka during a bout of writer’s block evoking a distinct sense of melancholy and despair as the shrill sustain of a violin crying in the distance almost seems in response to the author’s plight, while “The Trial Invisible” could have easily appeared on The Lathe of Heaven.

It is perhaps serendipitous that Fragments of Legacy emerges eight years after Dream into Dust’s last album release, with the project’s first new track since then appearing on the Dies Natalis Invicti Solis compilation, in a sense bringing Derek Rush full circle with what seems to be his most prolific musical outlet. Whether this ushers in a new era of creativity for Dream into Dust remains to be seen, but even in the midst of such an audient void, one can still hope.



Track list:

Stormbringer The Man Who Disappeared Totestadt The Dread World Born in Sleep Die Schichtänderung Field of Night Somnolent The Chariot Out of Chaos Stars Are Born Ghosts of Impotent Dreams At the Heart of the White Rose Morpheus London Invictus The Trial Invisible



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)