Draven

Album: Massacre Blood Club

Category: Horror Synth / EDM

Label: SpineSaw Records

Release Date: 2024-03-15

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





“Warning: some members of the audience may find the following recordings unsettling,” an ominous voice notifies us in a bone-chilling police tape recording dubbed “Opening…Cold Case File.” It eerily sets up the narrative, a macabre crime story about the infamous Massacre Blood Club. The fictional underground haunt, also known as the Crimson Pit, is the sinister playground of the depraved and bloodthirsty vampiric mob known as the Cult of Draven, responsible for a spate of gruesome priest killings. The album’s following bloodstained tracks – Chapter 1: The Blood Quarter – act as part of the evidence linked to the club and its heinous crimes. To accompany the backstory’s gorier details, Draven has created a bombastic audial splatter fest, taut with Hitchcockian tension and oozing with heart-pounding beats that chase you further into the sonic rabbit hole. Driven through each track like a stake through the heart, are monstrous walls of gut-punching bass and razor-edged synth lines that like the villains in our story, feel like they could tear through your flesh.

The sound of police sirens screams through the dramatic opening seconds of the rowdy “Seductive Meat Grinder,” which features Sebastian Komor and gives us our first sense of the hypnotic beats that lure its victims inside the Crimson Pits’ psychotic rave. Bringing us some glitchy cyberpunk on the down-and-dirty “Encryption” is producer Tim N of Bass Ape Records, while in what seems like a perfect match made in hell, German horror synth artist CONNÖR casts his haunting touches to “In the Taste of Blood,” and if any more meat is needed on the bone, the track is given the Zardonic and Jhofe treatment later with a remix. Church bells and the call of crows announce the stellar “Not Your Kind,” on which Nick McClaren – a.k.a The Static Architect – does a fantastic job of complementing both the track’s melodic and more aggressive moments; coupled with being the only song with lyrics, it’s a real standout moment on the record. Then, from a match made in hell to a match made in heaven, Draven meets fellow Greek countryman Teknovore on the hard-hitting techno beats of “X-Stacy,” a track guaranteed to cause a frenzy on any worthy dancefloor. Cuts like “Stained on the Mainframe,” “Redrum 8,” and the bonus track “777” are those seldom moments when Draven is driving solo on Massacre Blood Club, but one particular highlight is “D3ath,” where the artist is locked in full assault mode with some vicious industrial dubstep. It is a style perhaps not usually in his wheelhouse, and possibly influenced by a band more familiar with the genre like French electronic act We Are Magonia, who not only features on “Blasphemy” and “Through the Cerebral Cortex,” but whose very own Frank Sinistra mixed and mastered the album.

While Massacre Blood Club is best consumed as a front-to-back experience, it doesn’t fall into the trap of having to be necessarily listened to that way. The only minor gripe is that being saturated with so many guest producers, it does somewhat water down Draven’s personality compared to its predecessor, Abyssal Arcana. However, with that said, he still has plenty of his DNA coursing through its veins for even the most insatiable fan to sink their teeth into… and feast on time and again!



Track list:

Opening…Cold Case File Seductive Meat Grinder Encryption Stained on the Mainframe In the Taste of Blood Not Your Kind X-Stacy Redrum 8 Through the Cerebral Cortex D3ATH Blasphemy In the Taste of Blood [Zardonic & Jhofre Remix] 777



