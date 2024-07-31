Dogtablet

Album: Six Lives EP

Category: Dark Electro / Ambient

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2024-07-12

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





A little over a year since taking his listeners on a celestial journey through time and space, Martin King’s latest Dogtablet EP sees him opting for a simpler, more intimate approach. True to its title, Six Lives sees him working with six different female vocalists to explore themes of loss, love, and life, each track presenting a vignette of austere electronics, light rhythms, and somber pianos such that you might imagine yourself drowned in sorrows at the only bar still open long after midnight. Marselle Hodges’ lush and airy vocals add to the gothic Victorian feel of the opening “All Fall Down,” sounding like a long lost B-side from Black Tape For a Blue Girl, while Betty X’s wispy and whispery delivery on “In the Night,” along with some subtle guitars and the twinkling piano wavering in-and-out of tune, evokes a surreal energy akin to a scene from a David Lynch dreamscape. Sapphira Vee’s slender verses in tandem with spoken lines in the background accentuates the eerie progressions of “The Red Tile,” as does Jane Jensen’s similar approach on “Tinted Windows,” her layered spoken word shifting to an almost sinister yet erotic harmonized chorus of “Change is coming for me,” a distant and unhinged backup vocal belying the entrancing bass-swelled instrumental. Then we have Jennie Bellestar’s bluesy and soulful voice atop trip-hop breaks on “Stay Away,” leaving Coral Scere to bring “Blood Moon” home with a sultry and emotive vocal reminiscent of a broken doll. King serves as more of a conductor on Six Lives, the ambient breadth of his production belying the simplicity of his compositions, allowing each vocalist to carry their respective songs. In other words, this EP is another fine entry in Dogtablet’s discography.



Track list:

All Fall Down Tinted Windows In the Night Stay Away The Red Tile Blood Moon



