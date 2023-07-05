Dogtablet

Album: Black Space Dust & Memories

Category: Dark Electro / Ambient / Experimental

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2023-05-05

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Imagine yourself on a journey through vast expanses of sound and space, drifting in some region where sensory input is confused between dream and reality… and your captain is a musical legend like Martin King, with his songwriting partner Robert Soave as co-pilot. Such is the case on Black Space Dust & Memories, the latest effort from Dogtablet, which sees the project immersing the listener in a dark swirls of electrified, synthesized ambience, smooth yet reserved bass lines, and emotive vocals that weave tales befitting a cyberpunk fantasy.

Of course, the foundations for Dogtablet’s approach have been firmly established, with this album offering no deviation – only refinement. The overall production is as solid as to be expected from someone of King’s pedigree, not to mention how excellently his moody baritone enhances songs like “Down in Flames,” “Winterlong,” and the de facto title track “Ashes,” the latter’s bluesy groove complemented by a lightly spirited guitar performance by Phil Moseley. Lines like “What does it take to be your man?” on the smoky “Even & Only,” harmoniously layered amid a metallic groove, or “You know I’m nothing without you” on the opening “Diamonds,” his voice dancing seductively with Roger Ebner’s distant saxophone accompaniment, all evoke memories that never were of gazing out the window into the plutonium haze of a decayed future. The same can be said of Jared Louche’s signature architextures on “Fall Panic,” Daz Sharp’s brooding performance on the cold and glitchy “Tar Pit,” or Cat Hall’s distinctly robust voice plunging us deep into Lynchian realms in “The Dreamer,” and Coral Scere on “Whispers” and “Desire,” her voice evoking Portishead’s Beth Gibbons at her finest. As well, Franke Nardiello’s snaky rasp and sneer, subtly harmonized amid trippy rhythms adds to the ghostly energy of “The Oversight.” Strangely enough, “These Remains” stands out for its otherworldly and ethnic vibe, driven by tribal rhythms and minimal vocal melodies like the howls of the desert wind, provided by Steven Archer of Stoneburner – it’s perhaps coincidental that the song is more reminiscent of his earlier work in that project, but it’s only just a touch out-of-place here, but enjoyably so.

Black Space Dust & Memories proves a fitting title for the album. Despite its expansive production and thematic scope, King and his compatriots manage to keep the listener tethered to terra firma with a strong set of songs that one could easily distill without an excess of effort. It’s perhaps not as grand a cosmic adventure as all that, but it’s an enjoyable entry in Dogtablet’s growing discography and well worth revisiting when the mood strikes you for a flight of future fancy.



Track list:

Diamonds These Remains Down in Flames Whispers Even & Only Fall Panic Tar Pit Winterlong Desire Profiler X & Y The Dreamer The Oversight Ashes Back to the Black



