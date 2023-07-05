Dødsmaskin

Album: Herremoral | Slavemoral

Category: Industrial / Electronic / Ambient

Label: Ant-Zen

Release Date: 2022-11-21

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





When Nietzsche becomes the focus of an album, you know you’re going big or going home, and Dødsmaskin has definitely gone big with Herremoral | Slavemoral. An aggressive blend of industrial and noise, it’s definitely not an album for casual enjoyment, but rather, something of an act of acoustic masochism. Split into two thematic movements to reflect the master/slave morality theory it invokes, the first half focuses on tribal drums, percussive guitar, and spaced-out electro, whereas the latter half skews more to ambient unease and vast soundscapes, which aligns with the duo’s process of blending analog and digital.

Bits of industrial/metal à la MINISTRY and tribal percussion in the vein of Wychdoktor pervade its opening. Album single “Trusselbilde” has an assortment of The Downward Spiral-esque distorted riffage atop smushed percussion, whereas “Imperium” boasts a double-time jungle beat, abrasive synthesizers, and bleating alarms in the background. “Døpt I Bensin, Renset Med Ild” and “Målet Helliger Middelet” continue the trend of intense electro-tribal percussion, with the latter adding a greater emphasis on syncopation. “Virkelighteten” signals the advent of brooding, ominous ambience, a trill of tremolo-skipping synth forming an Adhan-like melody that peels back into silence, leading into “Selvmordsetikk,” then “Offerkultur,” which further expands the vastness of the spaces before laying down blistering, scouring synths. The final few numbers on the album begin to blend the flavors exhibited thus far. “Fordømte Svin!” begins with garbled noise reminiscent of “Empty Sounds of Hate” before reverting to more of the earlier electro-panicked tribal motifs, whereas “Dere Er Ikke Lenger Ønsket Her” is filled with percussive clanging that devolves into shuddering sub-bass synths. “Fiksjonen” brings things to a close with mechanized hissing and droning bass synths, a reverberating chaos until its end.

Ultimately, Herremoral | Slavemoral is a collection of aggrotech-laced industrial noise that will doubtless appeal to anyone who dabbles in those subgenres and their close counterparts – brash, raucous, and reckless… much like their apostrophized philosopher.



Track list:

Trusselbilde Døpt I Bensin, Renset Med Ild Imperium Målet Helliger Middelet Virkelighteten Selvmordsetikk Offerkultur Fordømte Svin! Dere Er Ikke Lenger Ønsket Her Fiksjonen



