DK-Zero

Album: Cyber Sex Inc.

Category: Electro / Industrial / Punk / Hip-Hop

Label: Cleopatra Records

Release Date: 2020-07-31





Five years after the band’s foundation, two years after the From Nothing debut, DK-Zero exists in a strange space between whimsically tasteless and conceptual sophistication. With Cyber Sex Inc., the duo of D-Punk and Kato offer their distinctly lascivious take on the familiar dystopian future, full of androids, cyborgs, and designer drugs for sexual gratification.

There is an almost admirable quality to the lyrics, which are not only outlandishly irreverent and unapologetic in their flippancy… the band seems perfectly self-aware with moments like the intro to “Boom Boom,” the chants of “I go like bang bang on your big butt like a big ho” offset by expressions of disbelief; the band knows how silly it is and are clearly inviting the listener to indulge in the cringe and laugh along with the adolescent humor. And yet, there is a sense that there may be a more profound statement about the commodification of sex taking place in a track like “Cyber Sex Incorporated,” the synthesized female voice repeating “boy-girl sex, I love it” in its high-pitched monotone imitating sounds of orgasm coming across as both poignant and disturbing, while “F.U. $” seems to celebrate the autonomy of sex work while also warning of the dangers of an industry designed to exploit, offering a different take on the “fuck you, pay me” attitude. Meanwhile, the music is a seething blend of techno, industrial, metal, punk, and hip-hop, with the interplay of manipulated male and female vocals often straddling that fine line between tastefully melodic and just plain putrid. With the skillful production of Charles Kallaghan Massabo, songs like “Shoot to Kill” with the stuttering gated synths in the bridge and the compelling interplay of alternating male and female vocals in the verses, the explosive and anthemic guitar riffs and spastic breakbeats of “Replicate” adding to its lyrically defiant tone set to a 6/8 rhythm, and the creepy vibe of childlike taunts filtered through a vocoder on “Dirty Little” are all examples of where Cyber Sex Inc. shines. As well, the Viking-esque millennial “whoa” that adorns the soaring chorus of “Acid Rocket” is strikingly melodic, while the cover of The Doors’ “Break On Through” is sure to anger purist, but only because DK-Zero manages to make the song fit in with its own style.

If one were to throw the Genitorturers, The Qemists, Rabbit Junk, and Die Antwoord into a blender, the results might be something akin to what DK-Zero has concocted with Cyber Sex Inc., and while the blatantly carnal subject matter may be either too garish or frivolous for some to take seriously, the cyberpunk vibe of the music might be just enough to ensnare a few new fans despite themselves.



Track list:

Boom Boom Switch Me On Cyber Sex Incorporated F.U. $ Cyborg Replicate Break On Through Shoot to Kill Acid Rocket Dirty Little Cosmoloco Anything Goes



DK-Zero

Cleopatra Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)