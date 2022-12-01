DivMod

Album: Pretty Warp Machine

Category: Chiptune / Experimental

Label: ArcadeGlitch

Release Date: 2022-05-27





In the last few years, there’s been a renaissance of sorts in chiptune music; there’s now a great swath of music composed only using the simple elements of a bygone era of game soundtracks. DivMod’s Pretty Warp Machine is among those ranks, though despite the cover art specifying 8-bit, the whole album is comprised of Commodore 64 and Atari samples, with little to no use of 8-bit Nintendo and Sega sounds.

Of course, with chiptune music, the challenge is doing much with less considering the restrictions on the instrumentation. As such, Pretty Warp Machine makes for a very challenging listen that would appeal mostly to a very small niche. The song titles are novel juxtapositions of references to industrial music and Super Mario, with examples including “Pretty Warp Machine,” “Kein Mehrheit Für Die Mario,” “Toadhunter,” and “The Mushroom is a Terrible Thing to Taste.” Beyond the appeal of the titles, the music is a tough nugget to crack. While chiptune can make for nice, flowing song structures, Pretty Warp Machine is decidedly not that. There are very few pop-structured songs on the album, most of the material consisting of repetitive passages of cobbled sounds that one could generously describe as experimental. There are also many instances of long, drawn out passages with nothing but one noise sample per bar, resulting in the whole album sounding very sparse and jarring.

For those explorers always looking for a sonic taste challenge, they may find it with this DivMod release. But those who are into electronic, industrial, and even experimental music will likely be offput by the limitations of the sounds combined with the repetition and lack of flavor. And for those into chiptune music, there’s always a good listen by just going back to the classic soundtracks of Double Dragon or Sonic the Hedgehog.



Track list:

Boo Hast Pretty Warp Machine Einstürzende Luigi’s Mansion March of the Goombas Skinny Koopa Juke Joint Peach Head Like a Toad Kein Mehrheit Für Die Mario The Mushroom is a Terrible Thing to Taste Front 8-2 The Bowser Spiral Toadhunter Cabaret Wario



DivMod

Website, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

ArcadeGlitch

Website, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ian Nolan (INolan)