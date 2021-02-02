Divide and Dissolve

Album: Gas Lit

Category: Noise / Experimental / Doom

Label: Invada Records

Release Date: 2021-01-29





From Melbourne, Australia, the duo of Takiaya Reed and Sylvie Nehill – known collectively as Divide and Dissolve – has for several years been channeling the struggles of their collective tribal histories into a virulent strain of doom-laden metal and experimental noise. With Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Rubin Nielson in the producer’s chair, Gas Lit, the band’s third album is a finely tuned weapon against the institutions of social injustice, with a harshly concentrated focus on white supremacy and colonialism. In the absence of lyrics, Reed’s saxophone provides a hauntingly vocal presence that at times feels operatic, like the eerie wails of ghostly sirens calling the listener into the past; tracks like the opening “Oblique,” “Denial,” and the closing “We Are Really Worried About You” begin with looped layers of these sounds, creating an eerie ambience upon which the pair’s ancestors in the Tsalagi Cherokee and Māori tribes call out… then the violence begins as furious walls of distorted guitar and the barrage of percussion evoke the genocidal waves of civilization. This is especially potent on “Prove It,” as the drones groan guttural like the dissonant cries of the battlefield, each cymbal clash like the slash of a sword, each distorted crash like a pillar of fire, the impenetrable noise like smoke blackening the sun. When a human voice does appear, it is that of Minori Sanchiz-Fung on “Did You Have Something to Do With It,: the flat narration like a litany of the sins of the modern world upon people forgotten and discarded, the cold and almost unemotive delivery somehow a testament to resilience and the reminder that “This is our time” upon reverberant wisps of sound. The immediacy of “Far From Ideal” as it plunges relentlessly into sonic disarray mirrors the urgency of black and indigenous peoples’ need for drastic systemic change, while the sustained loops of saxophone on “Mental Gymnastics” once again like an aria of discord, alluring and disquieting, evoking a mournful tone even in the midst of survival. As a genre, doom metal might often seem monotonous, but the intensity of personal and historical import on Gas Lit is the core of its power, as is its brevity as the album clocks in at little over 34 minutes.



Track list:

Oblique Prove It Did You Have Something to Do With It Denial Far From Ideal It’s Really Complicated Mental Gymnastics We Are Really Worried About You



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)