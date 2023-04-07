Dissonance

Album: Something Unforgivable

Category: Industrial / Electro

Label: Hakatak International

Release Date: 2022-12-18

Author: Ryan James (dreamXE)





Though five years have passed since Dissonance’s last album in Void, Cat Hall has stuck to a steady schedule of releases that have explored a variety of styles and collaborations with the likes of Jim Marcus, Sapphira Vee, and SINthetik Messiah among others. Something Unforgivable is the result of a year-plus incubation with the assistance of both longtime colleagues and newfound collaborators alike, all driven by Hall’s undeniable vocal charisma. Indeed, the most striking characteristic of the Dissonance sound is undoubtedly her vocals, specifically the power, depth, and sheer range she exhibits.

“I Don’t Like Who You Are” is a hard hitting opener with classic electro/industrial programming and lyrics that find Hall seemingly taking a toxic former partner to task, while “Catastrophic” uses apocalyptic imagery and samples to illustrate the dire threat of climate change looming large above a decaying world. “Bridges” and “Evergreen” form perhaps the most effective canvasses for Hall’s vocal talents on record, the former employing a mechanical beat, touches of piano, and bubbly synth tones to elevate her voice, while the latter uses a mix of percussion and tastefully applied synths that neatly entwine and never overshadow her voice, yet offering a solid foundation worthy of her performance. As impressive as those tracks are, it’s “Truth” that might be the most astonishing of all. The song opens with atmospheric pads and chiming tones before a buzzing synth slices into the production, bringing a sense of tension and the flavor of EBM to punctuate Hall’s more aggressive performance on the chorus, and then dialing it back to those pads and chimes on the verses where her voice becomes more melodic to match the shift. In the hands of a lesser producer, such a track might be a bit jarring, but it is applied here to masterful effect.

At just under 40 minutes across the album’s eight tracks, Something Unforgivable shoots for an all killer, no filler approach and hits the mark with astounding precision. Perhaps one day, Dissonance and Cat Hall will get their just due, but until then, Something Unforgivable will assuredly satisfy longtime fans and offer a wondrous experience and surprise to those who are among the uninitiated.



Track list:

I Don’t Like Who You Are Catastrophic Opaque Bridges Evergreen Truth Waste Me Casting Stones I Don’t Like Who You Are [Rhodesian Mix] Bridges [Suspension Mix] I Don’t Like Who You Are [Brooding Mix] Opaque [Vitamin G Mix]



Dissonance/Cat Hall

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Hakatak International

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram