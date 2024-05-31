Dissona

Album: Dreadfully Distinct EP

Category: Progressive / Metal / Experimental

Label: Self-released (Earache Distribution)

Release Date: 2023-11-10

It has been said that Blade Runner is among the most influential science fiction motion pictures of all time, and with it being this writer’s favorite movie, there will be no argument to the contrary here. So great has its impact been that Chicago progressive metal act Dissona chose it as the narrative and thematic backdrop for the Dreadfully Distinct EP, its three tracks not so much a soundtrack, but more an examination of the psychology of the movie’s characters. “The Prodigal Son” starts off in truly cinematic fashion with synthetic pulses and rhythms, faint voices heard to immediately evoke the imagined birth of Roy Batty, awakening to state ominous, “I see… everything.” From here, drummer Drew Goddard, bassist Craig Hamburger, and guitarist Matt Motto erupt into a bristling onslaught of prog metal, the operatic drama of David Dubenic’s vocals filling lyrics like “On the edge of Orion / Sweat in my eyes as ships battle on / In the great black ocean, their massive hulls aglow with cesium!” or “Could you differentiate the tears from this downpour and filter out the rain?” with such a familiar gravitas that fans of the source material will surely delight in. The song concludes with lovely pianos trickling like rain, and that harrowing quote, “It’s not an easy thing to meet your maker.” Then we hear the sounds of hooves and a horse’s cries, immediately recalling that iconic image of the unicorn, “Renaissance” taking on even more orchestral weight with strings, choirs, pianos, and Dubenic vacillating between guttural roars and multilayered harmonies. It’s all quite dramatic and bombastic, but tastefully so, the lyrics and dialogue presenting extensions of the existential dialogue between Deckard and Rachael, played by Marguerite Mahoney. With “Skinjob,” Dissona takes a leap into darkly electronic territory, foregoing the guitars in favor of scathing ambient textures, pulsating bass, and virulent synth passages that Vangelis would’ve been proud of; in fact, it almost sounds like segments of the score to Blade Runner 2049 by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch. This is appropriate given the song focuses on Officer KD6-3.7, the more synthetic backdrop mirroring the character’s nature as a Replicant, the bleak atmosphere reflecting his status as a prowler in the throes of an identity crisis. The track builds to a powerful climax, the distorted iteration of the malevolent Luv saying “Bad Dog” offering the only actual sample from the movie, the two characters’ conflict expressed in a percussive and elaborately programmed fury. Those detractors of progressive metal who decry the kind of extreme technical proficiency as the band presents as self-indulgent musical masturbation should put their preconceptions aside, for the EP is a skillfully executed and intelligent take on the cyberpunk classic. Even for its brief running time of under 16 minutes, Dreadfully Distinct is a rather gloriously realized presentation of audio theatre that effectively extrapolates the scope of Blade Runner and its sequel into an audiovisual world of Dissona’s own.



Track list:

The Prodigal Son Renaissance Skinjob



