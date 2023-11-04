Dissociate

Album: Opt Out

Category: Power Noise / IDM / Cyberpunk

Label: GIVE/TAKE

Release: 2023-03-10

Author: Jared Donisvitch (squirrelsquire)





Dissociate comes with a heady pedigree – Jonathan Ford has been musician, producer, and sound designer in the greater Minneapolis area for the better part of 20 years, doing everything from audio collages and music for film to hosting The Descent on University of Minnesota’s Radio K and playing guitar for synthpop group Little Tin Box. His first material since 2016’s Parse/Process, Jonathan wastes no time getting to the point on Opt Out. Opening track “Slink” bursts forth with a samba groove while dragging you to the dance floor with acid squelches and power noise stomp. Overall, these aren’t club tracks, but contemplative dirges into a future yet unseen. “Branches” continues the flow, bringing to mind a journey through high-tech/lowlife slums of a cyber wasteland; one really gets the sci-fi world building as the album pull the listener in. “Neurological Misfire” continued the assault with decayed synths and oppressive percussion, while “Muck” does its best job contributing to the growing synthwave/bass music trend, and closing track “Desist” ends our protagonist’s story on somewhat of a hopeful note, atmospheric with light synths that give way to a crushing finale. Perhaps there is hope for humanity after all. Touching upon influences from Esplendor Geometrica, Cabaret Voltaire, and the greater cyberpunk and IDM corners, Ford constructs the perfect soundtrack to your next William Gibson or Neal Stephenson late night book binge.



Track list:

Slink Branches Rended Neurological Misfire Murk Desist



