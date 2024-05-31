Disco Volante

Album: Expected to Die

Category: Industrial / Punk / Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-05-03

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





When a band comes along telling you that their music may as well be the soundtrack for the weirdness in the world, that’s an awfully tall order to fill; thankfully, the collective members of Disco Volante have long and storied histories in the Chicago underground music scene more than sufficient to exceed expectations. The astute observer will immediately notice the band’s overt homages to the James Bond series, from the cover art mirroring the brash and boisterous opening credits to Dr. No, to song titles referencing Bondian cars and characters, the band’s very name taken from Largo’s yacht in Thunderball, and even the album title of Expected to Die clearly taken from that most famous line from the iconic villain Goldfinger. But if you’re expecting the music to follow in some brass-adorned jazz orchestra bombast that someone like Barry Adamson or even Raymond “PIG” Watts might employ, it’s best to lay that presumption to rest immediately. The duo of Chris Smits and Vince McAley have long established their roots in industrialized punk/rock, and this album carries on in that tradition, sounding like a logical progression of the classic WaxTrax! aesthetic – mangled samples, corrosively repetitive basslines and guitar riffs, penetrating drum loops, and sparse but catchy synth passages. Tracks like the abrupt and abrasive “Sardu,” the guttural yet groovy “Time’s Up,” and the energetic “Confess! Confess!” are indicative of other more lurid and exploitative influences, striking at the listener’s faculties with nary a concern for the eardrums, McAley’s rhythms and Smits’ guitars sure to cause some dysrhythmia in one’s heartrate. “DB5” may not necessarily evoke any memories of the Aston Martin, but there’s a trashiness and grim ambience to its metallic ambience that seems appropriate to the number of times the celebrated vehicle has been destroyed onscreen. The pace slows down for some funky synths to take over in “Hemi Cuda” and “Beyond,” while “Get Down or Fuck Off” is sure to be a dancefloor hit for its infectious disco beat and bassline and vocal chants of the title… just try not to shout along. Mixed by Daniel Evans and mastered by Abel Garibaldi, Expected to Die is above all a fun romp of punky industrial/rock, full of gall and free of pretense. Bold and ballsy for a weird world.



Track list:

DB5 Confess! Confess! Fiona Volpe Sardu Domino Hemi Cuda Beyond Get Down or Fuck Off Time’s Up



Disco Volante

