Category: Electronic / Synthwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-11-24

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





“Lines are drawn, sides are taken, names of countries are scribbled on ICBM warheads… kick back and immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the era that led us here,” reads the promotional notes for the self-titled debut album by electronic duo Dirty Nancy. The Cold War isn’t a usual selling point or subject for an album these days, but as with a lot of synthwave acts, it’s all presented with a wink and plenty of tongues firmly in cheek – as it is with Dirty Nancy, whose name is a mischievous mashup of the 1987 hit movie Dirty Dancing and the U.S.A.’s former first lady Nancy Reagan, who, albeit oddly with her eyes censored, also adorns the album’s artwork. Sadly though, beyond the fun visuals and goofy retro aesthetic, there’s nothing particularly extraordinary sounding about Dirty Nancy; in fact, it’s all terribly lackluster. Sonically, if you are familiar with synthwave acts like Arcade High, VHS Dreams, and FM Attack, you’ll be roughly in the right ballpark, except without the nostalgic charm that makes those artists and the genre so appealing. “Explode” opens the album, but will do anything but blow you away. It’s all pretty paint-by-numbers stuff that has been done a thousand times before. We get some Daft Punk-esque vocoders proclaiming, “I want to explode into a million pieces,” which perfectly sums up how you feel throughout most of Dirty Nancy’s playlist. The biggest problem is that nearly every track just hits on an idea, sticks with it, and rides it until the wheels come off and the engine falls through the floor. The album closes with a couple of funkadelic numbers, “Ideal Life Begins” and “Wait Your Turn,” that while only just barely holding your attention momentarily, at least offer something in the way of song dynamics and depth. But alas, it’s all hopelessly too little too late, and even the bonus remix of “Wake Up” fails to pepper the original. The fact that the last original track on the record is called “Forget” is serendipitous irony that just writes itself. Some may argue that the synthwave genre does not require constant innovation, and while that might be true, it must be said that some tinge of originality can go a hell of a long way. Maybe for diehard fans of the neon paved roads and sun-kissed streets of synthwave, this may just be about satisfactory enough. But unfortunately, unlike the era this is dedicated to, it won’t be rattling any sabers anytime soon.



Explode Runner Implode Wake Up Narcoterrorista Ideal Life Begins Wait Your Turn Forget Wake Up [Remix]



