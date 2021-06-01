Deus Ex Lumina

Album: Summoning

Category: Dark Ambient / Gothic / Darkwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2020-08-20





Ambient music is ever something of an ineffable beast; traditional compositional elements and instrumental dynamics give way to ever more subjective hermeneutics of musical narrative and offer a reflective surface for listeners to dwell upon. Offering this sonic mirror is Berlin-based Deus Ex Lumina, who has compiled multiple remastered singles along with three new compositions for Summoning.

The overall progression from more natural or nature-invoking instrumentals to increasingly anthropic disturbances, and then finally, a more astral ambience begins with thick, waxy stringed echoes on the album opener, “Morning Star,” one of the new tracks for this release, whereas “Arcana” features a rich dual string arrangement of violin and cello in counterpoint, creating an easy entryway into the Summoning. The shift to the more generative and human thread begins with “Eulogium,” the first to feature vocals, melismatically and harmoniously interplaying with the violin melody, while “The Fall ov Man” returns to the reedy strings and, as the title suggests, a more conspicuously humanized soundscape, tribal cacophony, and sparse bongo/djembe clatter. “Offering,” the last of the new tracks, features didgeridoo piping and more downplayed tribal drumming, the ritualism now well underway.

Summoning lastly broaches the mystical and ethereal plane with “Commixtion,” a more dour and haunting arrangement, sparse and poignant with richly minimal piano. “Tower ov Silence” wields glassy, choral pads and an atmosphere of awe to instill a powerful sonic presence, whereas “Ritual” is sparse with airy pads, whispered echoes, and the chitter of insects and rats, with something sounding almost like – Hannibal’s instrumental accompaniment of choice – a waterphone. At this point, the album is devoid of the earthly tones and timbre of previous numbers, floating somewhere between planar realms, neither on earth nor wholly removed from it.

Ultimately, fans of Atrium Carceri, Desiderii Marginis, and/or Burzum (among other dark ambient offerings) will find familiar soundscapes to traverse and relish. Summoning offers a variety of esoteric textures and tapestries fit for meditation and instilling an adumbrated atmosphere wherever you so choose to conjure it.



Track list:

Morning Star Summoning Eulogium Arcana Commixtion The Fall ov Man Tower ov Silence Offering Ritual Posthumous Pilgrims



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)