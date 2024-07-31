Desiderii Marginis

Album: Bathe in Black Light

Category: Dark Ambient / Experimental

Label: Cyclic Law

Release Date: 2024-05-03

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





After the arguably more middling rerelease of Serenity / Rage on Cyclic Law, it’s nice to see Johan Levin have something of a return to form for Desiderii Marginis. Evoking elements of past oeuvres like Departed and Seven Sorrows, this reissue of 2021’s Bathe in Black Light offers a pensive and melancholic voyage through adumbrated space, but appreciably even less reliant on samples than some of these previous works.

Certain instrumentation recurs throughout its runtime, like how “Ghostfires” makes liberal use of glassy textures atop brassy synths to evoke a water-filled grotto in the depths of the earth, whereas “Twilight” continues the crystalline shimmers, this time a bit more into the Hans Zimmer realm of downplayed but menacing voids. Levin also makes use of more earthy and anthropic elements as “An Inner Wilderness” gets a little more tribal in its soundscapes, but the symphony of glass continues before giving way to fire crackling and water running. “When Life Shone Warm” brings more treelike, rooted elements to the soundscape, breezing beneath warm but distant viols and cellos. Finally, “The Shadow is One,” clocking in at over 10 minutes, features throat-singing motifs and lush, reverberant reeds to create a sense of canyons and sandy mesas before returning to tribal toms and dimming into darkness.

Ultimately, there’s a lot for any fan of dark ambient to appreciate here – minimalist noir, tasteful soundscapes, and a melancholic calm throughout. With the shortest track on Bathe in Black Light coming in at six-and-a-half minutes and nary a sample to be found, it’s back to pure atmospheric dread… another instance of Swedish dark ambient supremacy.



Track list:

Night Grasping at Day Ghostfires Twilight An Inner Wilderness Tears of Wax When Life Shone Warm The Shadow is One



Desiderii Marginis

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Cyclic Law

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram