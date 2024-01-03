Derision Cult

Album: The Mercenary Mixes

Category: Industrial / Rock / Metal

Label: Glitch Mode Recordings / South Street Dungeon

Release Date: 2023-10-03

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





The late 2022 release of Mercenary Notes Pt. 1 showed Derision Cult moving into a more accomplished and refined, though no less aggressive brand of industrialized rock and metal. Now, we have been granted The Mercenary Mixes to further solidify the band’s growing reputation. Remix albums tend to be a dime-a-dozen in this scene, but looking at the all-star lineup on this album’s 18 variations, one can easily detect the method behind Dave McAnally’s selective process. From longtime luminaries to fellow upstarts on the rise, The Mercenary Mixes presents something of a cross-section of the best of today’s electro/industrial community, all mangling and mauling the original six tracks across a wide stylistic spectrum.

We begin with Assemblage 23 taking on an uncharacteristically abrasive tone with “Year Hope Failed,” the steely synths and glitchy guitars sticking closer to Derision Cult’s own sound, but set to Tom Shear’s signature pumping EBM rhythms. In a similar vein is ACTORS’ take on “Deaf Blood,” which accentuates the song’s gritty bass tone and Connelly’s eerie vocals against mechanical and distorted loops that bear only the vaguest resemblance to the post-punk band’s own material. MOЯIS BLAK’s heavy bass sound resounds through “Mercenary,” although the passages recalling the original song’s jangly acoustic guitars evoke an Ennio Morricone soundtrack to offer a nice contrast, while Steven OLaf brings a rather sparkling flavor to “Bastards of the World” thanks to some excellent treatments and vocal grooves. And then we have Bellhead providing some bass and vocal accompaniment to the crusty percussive loops of “Slaves Rebuild,” with Reeves Gabrels’ noisy feedback-drenched guitars given especial prominence.

From Slighter’s scalding synths and bouncy cinematic ambience on “Year Hope Failed,” the slower shift in the original song’s tempo making for a nicely unique interpretation, or the irresistible chorus hooks augmented by shrill synths and strident beats in Stabbing Westward’s remix of “Deaf Blood,” as well as in the robotic coldwave onslaught of the Cyanotic and Glitch Mode versions of “Year Hope Failed” and “Bastards of the World,” and even Martin Atkins’ pounding punklike percussion in his mix of “Deaf Blood,” Derision Cult’s machine rock sound is certainly in prime company. Sapphira Vee and GoFight imbue “Life Unlit” with an anthemic urgency that is only surpassed by The Joy Thieves’ dynamic Embrace the Moment mix of “Deaf Blood,” Chris Connelly’s acerbic yet melodious wails cutting through the speakers with the fury of a wolf shouting “There never was a full moon!”

Simply put, The Mercenary Mixes pulls all the stops to provide a little something for every rivethead’s taste, while still operating within the framework of Derision Cult’s songs… and really, that’s what we like from a good remix album, right? You get a bit of the old and a bit of the new, you can dance, you can mosh, you can sing or scream to your cold heart’s content, or you can crank the volume on your headphones and dig into the exceptional sound design and tonal richness of each remixer. Aside from the next entry of new songs in the Mercenary Notes cycle, what more could we ask for?



Track list:

Year Hope Failed [Assemblage 23 Mix] Deaf Blood [ACTORS Mix] Mercenary [MOЯIS BLAK Mix] Slaves Rebuild [Stoneburner Mix] Year Hope Failed [Slighter Mix] Bastards of the World [Leæther Strip Mix] Life Unlit [SPANKTHENUN Mix] Deaf Blood [Embrace the Moment Mix by The Joy Thieves] Bastards of the World [Steven OLaf Mix] Slaves Rebuild [Bellhead Mix] Deaf Blood [Stabbing Westward Mix] Year Hope Failed [Cyanotic Mix] Mercenary [Caustic Mix] Deaf Blood [Martin Atkins Mix] Life Unlit [Sapphira Vee Fools Mix] Bastards of the World [Glitch Mode Breaks Mix] Life Unlit [GoFight! Remix] Slaves Rebuild [Justin K. Broadrick Fleshmix]



