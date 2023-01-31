Derision Cult

Album: Mercenary Notes Pt. 1

Category: Industrial / Rock / Metal

Label: Glitch Mode Recordings / South Street Dungeon

Release Date: 2022-12-02





Having operated primarily under his own prerogative for the band’s first 15 albums, Dave McAnally joined forces with Glitch Mode Recordings for his latest effort under the banner of Derision Cult. Of course, Mercenary Notes Pt. 1 maintains the project’s journalistic observations on the social and political status quo, set to a soundtrack of fiery industrial/metal that is sure to remind many of the best moments of MINISTRY from the late ‘90s and the early aughts. This is most apparent on tracks like “The Year Hope Failed” and “Bastards of the World,” both wrought with tight drumming and programming, corrosively distorted guitars blasting out blunt force riffs and incendiary solos, and waves of glitch-laden synths and samples that ironically declare “I survived America.” Other songs like “Life Unlit” and “Slaves Rebuild” take on more languid, groovier tempos to allow space for the catchier elements to breathe, the latter especially striking with McAnally’s guttural rasp rhythmically delivering “working” stanzas that contrast with distant background voices and clean guitars drenched in reverb, making for a ghostly, processional ambience. Reeves Gabrels’ feedback-laced solo on this track proves a highlight, while Justin K. Broadrick’s remix takes the song further into nightmarish realms. However, “Deaf Blood” proves to be the album’s centerpiece as Chris Connelly’s soulful howls create an eerie effect against the punklike thrust of the verses; his voice resounds as virulent and as vibrant as ever, the repetitions of “There never was a full moon” providing an anthemic upon which Gabrels’ slithering guitar lines and solos will spark memories of his work on Earthling. Throughout Mercenary Notes, Sean Payne’s production adds that much needed extra touch of power and finesse that had evaded the band’s past efforts; and yet, apart from the cybernetic dancefloor pulse of his remix of “The Year Hope Failed,” he takes care that his own sonic personality doesn’t dominate over Derision Cult’s established sound, allowing for the steely rasp of McAnally’s voice and the intricacies of his songwriting to shine brighter than ever. Mercenary Notes Pt. 1 may not change the face of the genre, but rather gives it a superb makeover to emphasize its finer traits and retain its ability to address contemporary issues with strength and fervor.



Track list:

The Year Hope Failed Life Unlit Deaf Blood Slaves Rebuild Bastards of the World Mercenary The Year Hope Failed [Cyanotic Mass Communication Mix] Slaves Rebuild [Justin K. Broadrick Fleshmix]



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)