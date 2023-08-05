Demikhov

Album: The Chemical Bath

Category: Noise / Metal / Experimental

Label: Dio Drone / Kontingent Records / SweetOhm Recordings

Release Date: 2023-01-20

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





A hodgepodge concept that follows in the footsteps of the band’s previous album, Music For the Flying City, Demikhov’s The Chemical Bath continues the conceptual narrative trend, but invokes its own novel concept: the resurrection of Lenin by Russian scientists bent on breaking into space and defeating death itself to become an interstellar species. With this backdrop to its sonic textures, the crushing atmosphere begins. It’s an interesting and engaging blend of ambient soundscapes alternating with doom-laced noise, with the meat of the album contained in “The Leader is Dead and Everyone is Grieving,” “Abrikosov Formula,” and “Mausoleum,” the other pieces functioning more as atmospheric interludes or palate cleansers.

Elements of Converge emerge in “The Leader is Dead and Everyone is Grieving,” from very dissonant, fuzzed out bass and guitar, with random screams in the background, as well as “Abrikosov Formula,” which continues in the somewhat noise metal vein as chunky riffage and washed out screams feature atop frenetic guitar arpeggios. On the other hand, “Mausoleum” is doomier, with throbbing bass and more melodic guitar, evoking stoner metal legends Sleep.

Overall, the blend of electronic and traditional instrumentation gives The Chemical Bath some serious legs to stand on, and what’s more, instills a sense of structure and dynamics that sometimes are lost when artists unilaterally use one or the other. In that vein, the blending of subgenres also further distinguishes its length, never fully falling into one narrow pigeonhole, instead offering a shifting sense of kaleidoscopic aggression. Ultimately, The Chemical Bath is an interesting concept album that proves storytelling isn’t a one-dimensional act, and unapologetically brutalizes listeners curious enough to give it a spin.



Track list:

Science! Science! Science! The Leader is Dead and Everyone is Grieving A Short Journey to the Soviet Brain Institute Abrikosov Formula The Chemical Bath Mausoleum



