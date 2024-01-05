Defrag

Album: Lost Lands EP / Lost Worlds

Category: IDM / Ambient / Electronic

Label: Hymen Records

Release Date: 2023-11-17

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Jeff Dodson’s approach with Defrag has always presented a willingness to extend beyond the confines of IDM and breakcore, infusing harmonious ambient passages with an almost orchestral resonance. Lost Worlds presents his fifth full-length effort, and outside of his movie and soundtrack work, perhaps his most narratively focused – a condensation of three EPs relating a civilization’s downfall from a cataclysmic event; as the survivors flee to the oceans, they are offered safety from what seem to be angels… but are they?

For such a grim tale, the music dose not necessarily wallow in apocalyptic or doom-laden despair… at least, not if we start with the Lost Lands EP. “I Arrived Cold” starts off with contemplative pianos, broken by the crash of a gong to signal the arrival of deep bass drones underscored by manic glitches and breaks. From here, the remaining tracks following similarly energetic pathways, from the plucking layers evoking an Eastern melodic flavor on “With Insects In My Head” to the string ostinatos and ambient synthesized voices amid electrified beats of “And We Celebrated.” The lively electronics feel indicative of a thriving biosphere in the midst of panic as the catastrophe begins to overtake, resulting in a cliffhanger to be resolved on the complementary Lost Seas and Lost Skies EPs.

As stated, the Lost Worlds LP is a distilled amalgam of the three EPs, with only three of Lost Lands’ six tracks appearing to begin the proceedings. From there, Defrag extrapolates the story through even greater degrees of plangency with tracks like “These Dark Seas” with its groaning bass and trashy beats, the almost funky and jazzy “Last Breath, Make It a Good One” balancing stillness and shrill, shimmering aural backdrops, and the transitory rhythms of “Fill the Lung” and “Melody 4.” The cavernous reverberations of “To the Flame” and “I’ve Arrived” are as immersive as they are brooding, the percussive electronics like the ghostly wisps of unseen life wallowing in the darkness, leaving “They’re Not Angels” to portentously conclude the album with coldly distorted, seemingly organic rhythmic processes, the decaying piano sequences veritably weeping for what has transpired.

There is a notably less melodious shift in tone as Lost Worlds progresses, which is appropriate to its dour story. One does wonder what deeper exposition the remaining two EPs will yield, but if you’re not a completist, the LP will be fulfilling enough. From a production and compositional standpoint, Dodson is at the top of his game, although those familiar with his output won’t find too many surprises here. Still, the juxtaposition of Vivaldi-esque symphonics with programmed intensity should please IDM and breakcore devotees.



Track list:

Lost Lands EP

I Arrived Cold With Insects In My Head At a Harbor of Dreams And We Celebrated While Birds Ate The Tortoise Rotting



Lost Worlds

With Insects In My Head At a Harbor of Dreams While Birds Ate These Dark Seas Drift I Against All Tides Last Breath, Make It a Good One To the Flame Melody 4 Rankin Decay Fill the Lung I’ve Arrived They’re Not Angels



Defrag

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Hymen Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp