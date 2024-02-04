DECEIVETH

Album: Liminal EP

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-01-05

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Following a little over a year after the Adverse Ascension debut, Liminal sees Scott DeFusco making a concentrated effort to establish a distinct identity for DECEIVETH. While the lo-fi sonic sludge of the previous EP remains a key ingredient to his particular brand of industrialized metal, it belies an inherent sophistication in the artist’s compositional abilities as the three tracks here traverse through bleak and noisy atmospheres of an almost symphonic nature. For instance, the first half of “Magdalene” might not be all that notable, the mechanistic drums and droning distorted guitars once again evoking the miasmal sound of early Godflesh, DeFusco’s voice taking on a more acerbic and deathly metal tone; but then, the track dissipates to a grim ambience, building up to an almost ritualistic and haunting flavor with ghostly vocal harmonies and darkly melodic guitar passages. “Cauldron” is slightly more assertive with the grimy bass and clanging, clattering rhythms giving rise to rather catchy guitar layers, the vocals steadily moving from a dissonant and disaffected tunefulness to a barely restrained roar, leaving “Embodied” to close out the EP with slowly grooving breaks and discordant synth, bass, and guitar layers, DeFusco’s voice unwavering in guttural ferocity. Still steeped in the conventions of the genre, Liminal is to its benefit a more consistent and focused effort than its predecessor, which bodes well for DECEIVETH to hopefully and truly impress on future efforts.



Track list:

Magdalene Cauldron Embodied



DECEIVETH

