DECEIVETH

Album: Adverse Ascension EP

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-01-01





Scott DeFusco has had a storied musical history, having been a member of such metal and hardcore bands as December Wolves, Trap Them, Extinction Agenda, and Northern. Now operating under the moniker of DECEIVETH, he has released the Adverse Ascension EP, shifting his focus toward a different kind of heaviness that sees him incorporating the coldly mechanical fury of industrial to counterbalance an eerie mood driven by the isolation of the Georgia mountains. As the slow buildup of a metronomic cymbal and distorted thrusts of guitar and drums give rise to dissonant, roaring vocals adorned with subtle reverb and occasional pitch shifts, backed by minimalist riffs and feedback, one can’t help but wonder if the opening “TOTEM” is a long lost demo from Godflesh’s Streetcleaner sessions. “Slave to the Righteous” takes on a groovier rhythm with rolling bass, snappy drum patterns, and guitars that vacillate between buzzsaw tremolo-picked noise and harmonious chord structures, DeFusco’s voice taking on a thrashier character this time. The EP ends with the breakneck chug of “Ovvenmouth,” which is sure to evoke memories of The Land of Rape and Honey, DeFusco at times even sounding almost like a young Al Jourgensen. Given his purely metal pedigree, it’s admirable that DeFusco is striving to induce some industrial and post-punk influences into his new music, although this does have the somewhat unfortunate side-effect that DECEIVETH’s first output adheres perhaps too closely to the tenets of early industrial/metal, not entirely aided by the decidedly sludgy and lo-fi production and mix. Nevertheless, Adverse Ascension isn’t the worst start for a new creative direction… at the very least, there’s potential for DECEIVETH to attain its own voice within this particular style.



Track list:

TOTEM Slave to the Righteous Ovvenmouth



DECEIVETH

Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)