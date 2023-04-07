Death Engine

Album: Ocean

Category: Post-metal / Noise / Hardcore

Label: Throatruiner Records

Release Date: 2023-01-13

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





There’s a saying that good things come in threes, and this is what Death Engine proves with Ocean, the follow-up to the band’s sophomore effort, Place Noire, a raw, bludgeoning mess punctuated by periodically brief moments of respite before returning to its sludge-soaked roots. In some senses, one might argue it’s a somewhat one-dimensional album, and yet, there are exceptions and variants to the overarching, guttural gloom. “Leaden Silence” veers into more droning doom territory, whereas “Dying Alone” has an almost Depeche Mode feel to it thanks to bass-driven verses and a melancholic melodic chorus, offering a wholly pleasant twist and the highlight of the album. In comparison, “Mess” has a gravelly drone-laced intro reminiscent of Michael Gira, acoustic guitars shortly giving way to the more typical electric distortion and post-metal vibes; it’s unfortunate there isn’t a return to the more varied introduction to add more dynamics to the album. In terms of its more conventionally post-metal and hardcore moments, “Pulled Down” rocks steady 4/4 riffage that descends into almost black metal growls, whereas “Empire” continues the somewhat plangent and downtempo trend of “Dying Alone,” clean guitar chords leading to a chorus that returns to the more post-punk vibe and a slow crescendo chorus fit for an album closer. Despite the sometimes strong similarities between certain numbers, Ocean is inarguably a powerful piece of brutality that doesn’t let up throughout its length. With crushing screams, breakdowns, and riffage for fans of anything even somewhat heavy and a trick or two up its sleeve for those looking for something a little different, it’s well worth the listen.



Track list:

Hyperion Leaden Silence Pulled Down Lack Mess Dying Alone Empire



