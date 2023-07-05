Deadliner

Album: Entropy

Category: Electronic / Synthwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-03-24

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Bereft of any actual motion pictures to which Steve Christie could apply his musical skills, nearly every album from his Deadliner outlet has crafted an auditory world of its own. For his latest outing, Entropy plunges the listener into the neon-lit nightlife of cinematic synthwave, delivering Christie’s take on a genre that is hopefully well into a new stage of evolution. This isn’t to say that Deadliner is late to the game; rather, the album is a sleekly produced and straightforward affair that revels in the simplicity of its approach and embraces the nuances of a bygone era of synthesized atmosphere. This most apparent from the plucking guitar-esque arpeggios – reminiscent of Jan Hammer’s Miami Vice – in “Constants” set to swirling pads and resonant bass, to the bright drumming and shimmering keyboard layers of “Stasis,” and the funky bass grooves and glistening pads of “State Function” leading to a rather wonderful piano outro. The slow buildup of slightly dissonant analog synths, throbbing bass, and sweeping pads and samples of “The Second Law” recall the early proto-techno danceability of Tangerine Dream or Kraftwerk, as does “Fusion” with its familiar melodic progressions that almost demand a version with vocals. Adding to the cinematic vibe are three “Phases,” each playfully evoking a sense of nostalgia and lament with excellent stringlike pads, all showcasing Christie’s command of sonic narrative. Although hardly indicative of its title, Entropy may not be Steve Christie’s crowning musical achievement, but it does signify that even after such a sizable discography as his, Deadliner is in no danger of creative decline.



Track list:

Phase One The Second Law Constants Stasis Phase Two Fusion State Function Fixed Shape Phase Three



Website, SoundCloud, Instagram