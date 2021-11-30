Deadliner

Album: Crypsis

Category: Electronic

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-03-06





With Crypsis marking the 21st album under the moniker of Deadliner, Steve Christie remains as prolific as ever. Given the artist’s pedigree, one can expect the record to be yet another instrumental excursion into sonic exploration and cinematic textures; while this would not be a completely inaccurate presumption, Crypsis does see Christie taking a somewhat more rudimentary path, writing the material in the waning months of 2020 amid the uncertainty and turmoil of the lockdowns and while recovering from injuries that threatened his ability to even perform. The result is a collection of tracks that manage not to belie the complexity of his arrangements, nor the slickness of his production savvy.

Tracks like the opening “Predation Strategy” in both its original and revisited form, as well as “White Light Black Light” present Christie’s signature production flourishes, the layers of chilled pads and angular bass augmented by shrill but muscular chugs of guitar, the beat structures bearing the restrained sophistication of a live drummer but with the straightforward tone of an ‘80s drum machine to evoke an aura of nostalgia without descending fully into retro territory. The cavernous arpeggio melodies and wispy pads set to a popping electro beat in “Contrasting Patterns” and the martial rhythms and orchestral flairs of ostinato strings on “In the Abstract” remind this writer of the kind of soundtracks written for video games in the ‘90s like Metroid or Mechwarrior; the same can be said of “Breach Response,” its beats bearing both the mechanical thrust of industrial and the smooth groove of hip-hop as the ambient synths evoke a hero’s anthem without the bombastic fanfare. On the other hand, songs like “Symbiosis” with its ominous bass line offset by plucking synths and “Countershading” with its smoky chord progression reminiscent of a blues lounge after hours could possess an inherent pop appeal if not for the absence of vocals.

With the album concluding with a 2020 remaster of “Spent” from 2009, one can trace the direct lines of Steve Christie’s artistic evolution toward a sleeker and more refined, if somewhat less virulent and no less portentous style. Any time an artist claims to be going “back to basics,” the resulting material tends to tread a fine line between a rejuvenating exuberance and a bored complacency – the raw power of one’s youth is difficult enough to attain in later years without the artist invariably losing interest by virtue of their experience. Listeners are usually given the mildly arduous task of deciding for themselves; however, in the case of Crypsis, thing seem rather firmly planted in the middle as Christie adheres steadfastly to Deadliner’s key musical principles, crafting a story whose narrative exists within the notes and the production.



Track list:

Predation Strategy Breach Response Countershading Contrasting Patterns Prey Against Predator Batesian Mimicry Visual Contrast White Light Black Light Convert Symbiosis Startle Response In the Abstract Visual Contrast [Alternate Mix] Predation Strategy [Revisited] Spent [2020 Remastered]



Deadliner

Website, SoundCloud



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)