Dead Voices on Air

Album: Abrader Redux / :Wass:

Category: Experimental / Ambient / Industrial / Noise

Label: Cold Spring / eMERGENCY hEARTS

Release Date: 2022-10-07 / 2022-10-14





One would be forgiven for being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of Mark Spybey’s prodigious output, both in Dead Voices on Air and in his numerous collaborations; counting the number of DVoA releases in 2022 alone could be considered an arduous task, but this ReView will be primarily focusing on two albums that span the project’s 30 year existence.

Abrader Redux offers an expanded reissue of the very first cassette release from 1994. Those familiar with DVoA will certainly recognize the hallmarks of Spybey’s creative process, focusing on improvisational audio streams of consciousness that transport the listener across extremes of ambient bliss, trepidation, and discord. The first three tracks comprise the original cassette, with “Concretion” and “Vaerglas” proceeding on extended sojourns that seem designed to test one’s auditory endurance; persistent repetitions of mangled samples of voices, industrial hisses and clangs, whose frequencies are amplified by the incessant distortion and reverb to nigh intolerable levels, only for the metallic scraping of “Hafted Maul” to wind down in pitch and speed before we hear the additional tracks this reissue has to offer.

Fans of Download will likely rejoice upon hearing “Papa Papa Revers” and “Honour Boe,” both of which feature cEvin Key and are perhaps the most indicative of that project’s creative genesis. Indeed, the groundwork for their collaboration is laid bare in the ritualistic vibe of “Papa Papa Revers,” driven by Key’s barrel drumming and swells of synth pads that provide the first indications of anything remotely musical, the mood shifting in its latter half and onto “Honour Boe” like rapidly changing channels on a possessed radio. “Water Waetr” then plunges the listener into a subterranean nightmare wherein the organic breaths and croaks of a lumbering beast threaten to appear from the shadows, leaving “Gassbag” to conclude the album with noxious emanations of what could be slowed bagpipes or a broken hurdy gurdy… honestly, who knows?

Now, we fast forward nearly three decades to the present; DVoA is now effectively a collective of Spybey with his live band mates, with each of the five tracks on :Wass: allowing for them to individually shine. Already having a long tenure working with Spybey in multiple projects, Anatoly “Tokee” Grinberg appears on the opening “Stoupe,” which in true DVoA fashion begins with a droning mélange of distant voices and electronic flutters, all of which gradually coalesces into washes of spectral ambience that finally congeals into a meditational tableau. Marco Roberti appears on “Urra,” which is perhaps the least unsettling track on this record, it’s 20+ minutes comprised of harmoniously interlocking drones of sustained pads. “Slape” and “Wath” both feature Snowbeasts members Elizabeth Virosa and Rob Galbraith, each offering variations of a bouncing vocal rhythm modulating in their own respective directions to leave the listener in a state of urgency and anxiety, leaving Lori Cole to close the album out with the cinematic horror and apocalyptic resonance of “Rhudd Wold,” wherein lithe vocal layers and pianos spar with throaty bellows, a distorted synth ending things in a rather harrowing resignation to oblivion.

Some might argue that Mark Spybey has done little to alter the trajectory of Dead Voices on Air over three decades, and indeed, the tenets of his modus operandi have remained relatively intact. It’s rather fortuitous that Abrader Redux and :Wass: were released one week apart, albeit on different labels, as if to offer a snapshot of where things began and where they’ve ended up, allowing the discerning listener to decipher the myriad ways Spybey and his cohorts have imbued Dead Voices on Air with greater diversity and sophistication.



Track list:

Abrader Redux

Concretion Vaerglas Hafted Maul Papa Papa Revers Honour Boe Water Waetr Gassbag



:Wass:

Stoupe Urra Slape Wath Rhudd Wold



Dead Voices on Air

Cold Spring

eMERGENCY hEARTS

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)