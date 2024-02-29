Dead Leaf Echo

Album: The Mercy of Women

Category: Shoegaze / New Wave / Indie pop

Label: Lost in Ohio / Paper Cup Music

Release Date: 2023-09-23

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Taking one’s name from Nabokov’s Lolita is definitely a bold move – you’re bound to impress literary aficionados as much as potentially alienate luddites, but with risk comes room for reward. In the course of this invocation of “the gift that the female of the species has given,” Dead Leaf Echo explores notions of belonging, desire, and rejection in an unapologetically shoegaze-flavored fashion. One thinks quickly of both earlier Coldplay and the more melodic moments of Deftones as the album plays through. “Call” is a gently overdriven, guitar-led number that evokes X&Y in its warm, but blistering warbles atop its choruses, the verses more downplayed and (gently) bass-driven. “Another Breath” gives further X&Y vibes with its up-tempo percussion, beach goth-infused phased bass, and emotively uplifting lyrics. “Dream Orphans” espouses a similarly Chino-meets-Chris Martin lyrical styling.

Ambient and instrumental moments emerge in both the title track and “Mercy,” which add a pleasant refrain from the fairly constant instrumentation and influences. “Mercyland” keeps the surf-like vibes, the main vocals leading with a more spoken word delivery in a Deftones-ish vein. The lyrics evoke moments of Humbert’s itemized bodily fixations, as well as the twilight forest of Dolores’ that he admits he’ll never know, and conversely, outside of the literary, broader notions of safety with others writ large. Some of the album’s production credentials emerge in “Forgivination,” which has a slightly Depeche Mode-styled vocal delivery and accompanying instrumental textures – lots of delay and reverb blanketing the guitars, the involvement of James Aparacio on the mix doing nothing to hurt this likeness. Ultimately the juxtaposition of the namesake with the titular subject matter, The Mercy of Women, makes for an interesting complement, and at other moments, contrast. The professed motif to the album seems somewhat latent in the work, but it’s nonetheless a well-crafted album that will undoubtedly appeal to fans of new wave or shoegaze, or just anyone looking for an uplifting experience… a lush and fully flanged bit of musical tenderness.



Track list:

Boo Call Dream Orphans Mercyland The Mercy of Women Another Breath Mercy Succumb Forgivination Rings



Dead Leaf Echo

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Lost in Ohio

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Paper Cup Music

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram