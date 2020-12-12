Dead Animal Assembly Plant

Album: A Violent Breed

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: Armalyte Industries

Release Date: 2020-04-27





The new maxi-single from newly signed Armalyte audio assailants Dead Animal Assembly Plant, A Violent Breed is a brutally metallic taste of things to come from the upcoming full-length album Bring Out the Dead. The album cover is worth a look before you listen – a beautifully dark illustration is courtesy of bassist Rebecca “Buzz” Wager. The title track is an adrenaline-soaked thrasher of a fight song with vocalist Zach Wager snarling a relentless and militant chorus amid a churning sludge of guitars. It’s easy to imagine the mosh pit at a Dead Animal Assembly Plant show when you hear this one, with lyrics like “I am a violent breed / Empty like puppet dreams / This husk stays ready / For blood lust bursts at my seams.” The next track, the instrumental “Cabinet of Curiosities” has a beat perfect for stomping around the dance floor and wonderfully noisy synths with guitars chugging a single powerful riff throughout. “Death and Taxidermy” is an instrumental headbanger for rivetheads, starting off with a sample of a man saying, “I don’t believe in God,” and exploding into a cathartic rage that would rival Angst-era KMFDM. Effective in its simplicity, the samples throughout the chaos of sludge and synths are sure to please the old school fans. Often, instrumental tracks feel like filler on an album, but in this case, they help to establish the mood (something like “fucking pissed”) and are a solid addition to the album’s first single. Leaving us wanting more, this maxi-single packs quite the punch for just slightly over 10 minutes of your time.



Track list:

A Violent Breed Cabinet of Curiosities Death and Taxidermy



Dead Animal Assembly Plant

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Armalyte Industries

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Adrian Halo (MachinewithHumanSkin)