Dawnrazer

Album: King of the Dead / The Dark Path EP

Category: Electro / Industrial / Cyberpunk

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-07-18

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Whereas Dawnrazer’s previous EP dealt with some of the more personal ramifications of technology and its deleterious effects on human interaction, the Japanese cyberpunk duo seems to be taking a more straightforward approach with the King of the Dead / The Dark Path EP. That’s not to say that it’s more light-hearted in its subject matter; quite the opposite, for these four tracks immerse the listener in raving and raging atmospheres befitting the neon acid rain-soaked streets of a futuristic megalopolis, the oppression of corporate and technological control so profound that one’s only alternative for reprieve is simply to dance. Darkened voices and mangled samples mesh with scathing, rubbery synth lines on “King of the Dead” and “The Dark Path,” both wrought with throbbing bass and drumbeats that strike with a metallic intensity; all the while, shrill pads hover and stab with an almost cinematic grandeur, while the first track possesses just the slightest bit of funkiness in its rhythmic breaks, while the latter oscillates like an EBM club fueled by designer drugs one might find in a ‘90s rave. The Avernus remix of “The Dark Path” does offer some complementary variations in the chord structure, but is otherwise not terribly divergent from the source track, leaving “Among the Haunted” to do as its title suggests, plunging us into a miasmal ambience that gives rise to steely percussive synths and beats that build and bounce to a trippy soundtrack for a manufactured landscape haunted by the spirits of those who created it, now long expired. Not unlike the preceding Internet Famous EP, the King of the Dead / The Dark Path EP doesn’t stray from the cybernetically enhanced tableau established by Dawnrazer’s earlier releases, and there are certainly plenty of acts serving up their own visions of high-tech overload… but as many would argue we’re already living the sociocultural nightmare, what’s one more spike to your synapses going to really hurt?



Track list:

King of the Dead Among the Haunted The Dark Path The Dark Path [Avernus Mix]



