Dawnrazer

Album: Internet Famous

Category: Electro / Industrial / Cyberpunk

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-01-07





It is an unfortunate reality in the age of social media that many have reduced their inherent value to the number of likes or follows one receives. Such is the subject explored by Japanese cyberpunk duo Dawnrazer on this latest EP, with its four tracks continuing to conjure images of vast technologically enhanced urban sprawl compounded with poignant insights into the psychological aftereffects. Sonically, Internet Famous presents much of what was heard on previous releases like Tokyo Dark and the Crisis EP – resonant and squelching synth leads that scorch through the speakers, dynamic progressions of belligerent, insistent percussion and subsonic bass, and arrangements that evoke images of Neo-Tokyo or Mega-City One. The repetitions of a monotone voice asking, “Did you do something you might regret?” and admonishing, “Too late to stop now, no time to cry” in the opening title track and in “SYMR” hit the point home with a resounding accusatory directness, the counterbalance of the first track’s screeching metallic tension and the latter’s more insidious ambience extrapolating the band’s cinematic sound. Similarly, howling banshee vocals wail throughout the dance floor fury of “Kamikakushi” and the brute force gabber onslaught of “Toki no Tatakai,” as if to immerse one in the noise of a thousand cyberjacked souls. Rarely does a band so effectively tap into the wonder and the anxieties of the cyberpunk milieu, addressing whether or not the next generation is prepared for the mental and emotional stresses that humanity has already succumbed to. But if one is unable to face such anguish head on, at least Dawnrazer sets these questions to a supremely energetic soundtrack to ease, or at least distract from, the trauma.



Track list:

Internet Famous Kamikakushi SYMR Toki no Tatakai



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)