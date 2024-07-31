Data Void

Album: Strategies of Dissent

Category: Dark Electro / Industrial

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2024-03-08

Author: Trubie Turner (Flexei)





Super-duos seem to be popping up more often, such as the recent reuniting of Leeb and Key for another run at Cyberaktif, Meat Beat Manifesto and Merzbow releasing a collaborative LP, and the Wisconsin boys Eric Oehler and Matt Fanale tapping into EBM nostalgia with Klack. All these groups offer fascinating glimpses into the artists and the creation of their art. Now, we have Don Gordon (NUMB, Halo_Gen) and James Mendez (Jihad, Trial By Fire) throwing their capes into the ring with the moody apocalyptic gloom of Data Void, and the debut album Strategies of Dissent.

Starting off with a bang, the skittering breaks of the drum & bass infused opening track “Nothing Changes” suggest the work of Hocico more than anything from Gordon’s or Mendez’s portfolios. However, after the bombastic opening, the album settles into much slower paced and atmospheric style weaving a sonic tapestry of technological doom. For example, the over seven minute “A Failure of Language” carefully lays out a heavily layered and chaotic soundscape that gradually builds into a syncopated groove before Gordon’s vocals finally break in at over four minutes to punctuate the song as it then devolves into a disquieting drone. Things are structurally more traditional, but just as compositionally rich in tracks like “Crash, Burn & Resurrect” and “Seven Seconds,” offering up great highlights that spit attitude. The only real stumbling point of the album comes in the instrumental track “Echoes of Ritualized Performance,” which meanders a bit too much, and when it finally gets going, sounds too much like Marilyn Manson’s work for the score of the first Resident Evil film.

Listening to Strategies of Dissent, you can distinctly hear traces of Gordon’s and Mendez’s individual styles within. But this team has laid out a great realm of industrial horror we can all hopefully visit again in the next Data Void album.



Track list:

Nothing Changes This Night Goes on Forever So Alien A Failure of Language Crash, Burn & Resurrect Control What’s Left Unsaid Seven Seconds Echoes of Ritualized Performance This Night Goes on Forever [Dub]



