Dagmar Gertot

Album: Os Lacrimale

Category: Dark Ambient / Experimental

Label: Cyclic Law

Release Date: 2020-11-27





The allure of Dagmar Gertot can be summed up in the two words from the artist – “art” and “brutal.” There is no poppiness here for casual listeners, nor club-friendly beats for blasting at the bar. Airy and dark soundscapes permeate the improvisational and ritualistic vibrations of the record, built for, as Dagmar describes it, “tuning the mental state inside out.” A general progression from alertness into the darker delta waves of deep sleep is evident in the music, the conscious bleeding into the subconscious. Sourced from their “dream state experiences,” the permutation of the glossolalia vocals in the album is strong on the outset, an undeniable incantation with “Iron Cradle” and “Delirious,” but it’s in the slow descent into the more arcane stringed instruments of ikili, lyre, and the yet-ungoogleable gusli and batalo in numbers such as “Non Healing Wound” and the later sections of “Delirious” that the polyvalent sleep-paralysis of the album truly takes hold. “Pyromaniac” and “Anathema” are the markedly wildly thrashing delta waves of nightmares, claustrophobic stringed arrangements and shrill, discordant piano making the mental unrest increasingly more omnipresent. In all of this are what the artist describes as “semantically active roots” – the slippage of the real into the unreal, the suffusion of meaning into madness. In this, Os Lacrimale is true to its intent, a work neither fully conceptualized nor fully unconceptualized, the work of the dream in the waking world. Ultimately, Gertot offers a malleable canvas for the listener to draw closer to. Although the namesake of the lacrimal bone and its relation to this dreamwork is never made explicit through the liner notes or soi-disant glossolalia, one might speculate the bone’s function in crystallizing the fluidity of suffering is the relation, the “point of pain” the artist writes from. Os Lacrimale is a soundtrack best suited for those in dire need of a monstrous mirror, or something else equally provocative.



Track list:

Iron Cradle Non Healing Wound Snake Dance Delirious Two-Headed Roe Deer Nude Metamorph Anathema



Dagmar Gertot

Cyclic Law

Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)