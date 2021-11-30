Daemonia Nymphe

Album: Witches’ Lullaby

Category: Ambient / Neo-Folk

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-03-31





With the duo’s roots firmly planted in their Greek heritage and utilizing modern reproductions of ancient instruments, Spyros Giasafakis and Evi Stergiou have taken Daemonia Nympe on an intriguing journey since the band’s inception. In 2016, the group released its score to a theatrical production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, commissioned by the National Theatre of Northern Greece, and bringing in numerous vocalists to collaborate on an ethereal and chorally driven soundtrack to the classic tragedy. Five years later, this Witches’ Lullaby EP offers an expansion and exploration of the titular track, which is very much as its title suggests – a haunting and emotive lament that eerily evokes the wayward sisters who prophesied and enacted the Scottish king’s downfall. As such, each of the four additional tracks offers variations on the theme, the intricacy of vocal harmonies wrought with disembodied whispers, distant screams, and the insinuation of supernatural incantations plunging the listener into a dismal and harrowing ambience; add to that Giasafakis’ delicate touch on the glockenspiel and kalimba, as well as the presence of the Greek lyra on “La Nana de Las Brujas,” Stergiou’s somber interplay of acoustic guitars with Orestis Giasafakis’ bass on “Nanoúrisma Ton Magissón,” as well as the resonate trickles of water in a cavernous space on “Canção de Embalar Das Bruxas,” and the EP presents a minimalist soundtrack for the three Fates and their nefarious designs. Of course, the original title track of “Witches’ Lullaby” appears, but its inclusion as the closing track serves more as a coda or final reprise, the subtle variations of its melodic themes in the preceding four tracks rendering it almost superfluous on the EP. As well, Witches’ Lullaby ultimately does not stand on its own due to its inherently repetitive nature, acting as little more than a single for the Macbeth album five years after the fact. Who knows on what artistic adventure Giasafakis and Stergiou will take Daemonia Nymphe next? Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.



Track list:

Majo Tachi No Komori-Uta La Nana de Las Brujas Canção de Embalar Das Bruxas Nanoúrisma Ton Magissón Witches’ Lullaby



Daemonia Nymphe

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)