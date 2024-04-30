Cyberaktif

Album: eNdgame

Category: Industrial

Label: Artoffact Records

Release: 2024-02-02

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





Industrial veterans Cyberaktif are back, and they haven’t come to play nice. Emerging from a hiatus of 33 years, this latest album, eNdgame isn’t a retread of past glories like the iconic Tenebrae Vision. Instead, it’s a headfirst dystopian plunge by the combined industrial prowess of cEvin Key, Bill Leeb, and Rhys Fulber, and these guys haven’t missed a beat as eNdgame is a potent blend of their signature styles, honed over their collective decades at the forefront of the genre. The new sound is both intriguing and familiar as the opening “A Single Trace” establishes this as a Cyberaktif album by bringing forth the rigid chaos of percussion that Skinny Puppy fans will feel at home with. But as indicated, eNdgame isn’t just a nostalgia trip, with “Locked Away” throwing things into high gear. The bass throbs in perfect harmony with Leeb’s lead vocals, turning this into an electrifying stomper, while the dark chorus mantra of “I’m gonna hate myself today, embrace the darkness that’s here to stay” is pure Front Line Assembly. “New World Awaits” is a curious beast; deep and atmospheric, it throws in jarring, discordant elements that keep you on edge and serves as a perfect example of how eNdgame walks the tightrope between accessibility and experimentation. “In Deinen Traum” is a fantastic, quirky groove sung entirely in German that also straddles this line. A future dancefloor smasher awaits in “You Don’t Need to See,” bursting onto the scene with a pulsating rhythm demanding your attention. Leeb’s vocals take on a more energetic edge, urging movement in spite of despair.

Elevating eNdgame to a new level is Fulber’s undeniable influence as his mastery of sound design shines through in the album’s sonic architecture. The bass throbs with a clarity and precision that sets the foundation for the entire experience, while meticulously crafted sonic accents dance around the edges, adding layers of depth and texture. While not for the faint of heart, eNdgame’s lack of immediate accessibility is a deliberate choice. The harsh sounds and unsettling samples aren’t meant to be easy listening; they’re a brutal reflection of the dystopian world the album portrays. However, beneath the surface lies a wealth of sonic exploration. The stylistic range, from the driving rhythms of “You Don’t Need to See” to the melancholic beauty of “Broken Through Time,” showcases the band’s versatility. Despite this diversity, the album maintains a remarkable cohesion, a testament to the trio’s shared vision. eNdgame is a rewarding listen, offering a potent blend of industrial muscle and artistic evolution. Here’s hoping this isn’t a one-off return; the world needs more mayhem from Cyberaktif.



Track list:

A Single Trace Locked Away Bitter End New World Awaits You Don’t Need to See In Deinen Traum The Fright Broken Through Time Splot



