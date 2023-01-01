Curse Mackey

Album: Immoral Emporium

Category: Goth / Industrial / Darkwave

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2022-09-09





Any debut is a trial-by-fire, even for an artist with such an extensive history in the goth/industrial scene as Curse Mackey, but 2019’s Instant Exorcism had amply proven his capabilities as a solo songwriter and performer. It’s only natural that his second effort would exude the kind of self-assuredness and stylistic confidence that Immoral Emporium exhibits, its 10 tracks majestically mixed and co-produced by Chase Dobson and presenting a tightly woven tapestry of darkwave melodicism with edgy production values. Songs like the opening “Smoking Tongues,” “Dead Fingers Talk,” the introductory “Lacerations” single, and the surprisingly funky “Altar of Falsehoods” all see Mackey pushing his skills to their maximum potential, not only imbued with hooks so catchy that they belie the occasional excesses of his wordplay, but also in their blend of distinctly ‘80s synth and drum tones evoking the industrialized pop predilections of early ohGr or even The Black Queen. Seriously, this writer challenges listeners not to sing along to repetitions of “Scars rise to the surface,” “Rewind, Rewire,” or “Let’s fuck our way to the apocalypse.” Indeed, the throbbing sequences and solid dance beats of “A Sharp Reminder,” “The Reveal,” and “Mutatis Mutandis” also bear a likeness to Skinny Puppy’s output in the middle of that bygone decade, the latter track especially striking with MVTANT providing some mangled orchestra hits and gated pads to instill a haunted effect that cEvin Key would be proud of. Other tracks like “Lost Body Hypothesis,” the title track, and the closing “Omens and Monuments” opt for a more atmospheric focus, Mackey’s vocals at times taking on a desperate and dejected tone amid resounding synth and guitar lines that steadily build in almost orchestral manner to moments of harrowing intensity, the record ending with pleas to “Wash the blood away, save that sin for another day.” Adding to the album’s power is the sharp mastering by the legendary Ken “Hiwatt” Marshall, along with Justin McGrath providing some of his synth wizardry on “Lacerations” and “The Reveal.” If Instant Exorcism was Curse Mackey laying down the foundation for his expression as a solo artist, Immoral Emporium is the veritable fortress that he has built upon it, its armaments a formidable array of the best elements of goth/industrial. Bravo, Mr. Mackey!



Track list:

Smoking Tongues A Sharp Reminder The Reveal Dead Fingers Talk Lost Body Hypothesis Lacerations [LP Cut] Mutatis Mutandis Altar of Falsehoods Immoral Emporium Omens and Monuments



Curse Mackey

Negative Gain Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)