CULTCHILD

Album: SUNSTEALER

Category: Witch House / Dark Electro

Label: Blvsphemy Records

Release Date: 2024-04-04

Author: Owen Only (OwenOnly)





Fans of epic space opera writer Alistair Reynolds – even if unfamiliar with the witch house subgenre – will love this fourth album from Phoenix hailing electronic artist/producer CULTCHILD. Nearly every track on SUNSTEALER is named after characters, locations, ships, or weapons from Reynolds’ acclaimed Revelation Space horror/sci-fi universe, a place chockful of biomechanical diseases, high-tech torture, warring factions, and misanthropic nemeses.

“Outrunning the Wolves” sets the tone for SUNSTEALER with a low, deep synth bass growl that permeates the bones. A stomping bass drum is accompanied by marching tom beats with an edgy percussive metal sound prominent in the mix. Instead of relying on a repetitious four-on-the-floor kick drum, CULTCHILD incorporates a double-kick effect to give depth and variation to his beats in “Melding Plague” and “F.U.G.M.R.E.M.I.X.I.,” while “Yellowstone” features a prominent offbeat clap sound and a cool hi-hat loop above the song’s leading beat, a screeching synth under a sustained synth bass combining to create a creepy, anxiety-inducing quality. Atmospheric keyboards add breadth to title track “SUNSTEALER’ and ‘Nostalgia For Infinity,’ using modulated church organ and choir sounds, respectively. Fast tempo drum & bass/jungle beats add a frantic feeling to “Destruction of a Sky” and “Weapon 17 / Volyova,” the latter track possessing an almost tribal feel that halfway through changes pace to a nearly steady rock rhythm. Barring some unidentified samples, vocals are absent on SUNSTEALER, leaving the album to be largely led by the instrumentation.

If you’ve read Revelation Space , CULTCHILD’s moody collection of songs on this release can be contextualized with respect to the titles of each track. Meanwhile, listeners of dark electronica and industrial music will likely enjoy SUNSTEALER with the album serving as an apt introduction to the witch house subgenre.



Track list:

Outrunning the Wolves Melding Plague Yellowstone F.U.G.M.R.E.M.I.X.I. SUNSTEALER Nostalgia For Infinity Destruction of a Sky Illusions//ILLUSIONS Sins of Sylveste In Stasis / In Pain Weapon 17 / Volyova



