Cult Black Venus

Album: Perfume

Category: Goth Rock / Ambient / Folk

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-01-01

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





With elements of AIR and Chelsea Wolfe, Cult Black Venus brings serious gothic romance to Perfume. Downplayed guitar, bass, and percussion underscore Zelinskaya’s whispered, incantatory vocals that recurrently evoke loneliness, desire, romance, and the isolation of life in Siberia. Overall, the album is thoughtfully crafted, with a pronounced poetic beauty running through it. The minimalism of the instrumentation ensures a sparse soundscape that very much hearkens to the wilderness of the steppes and the isolation it engenders. Elements of (slightly Slavic) Lana Del Rey emerge in the wistful nihilism of the lyrics, with undertones of Björk in numbers like “You Look Like a Girl,” which has a bit more beach goth vibe, plodding 4/4 bass beneath whisper-sung vocals rhapsodizing adolescent infatuation and sexual exploration. “In Our Secret Place” continues the piano motifs, this time detuned and wet with chorus and a smattering of flange, a certain understated Children of God-era Jarboe-like hypnotism to it all. “My Lovely Boy Death” returns to the more mournful romanticism of “In Our Secret Place” – a dyad piano lead atop minor chords and eclectic percussive elements, but unfortunately, the piano lead here gets a touch monotonous after a while and takes away from the sensual, dirgelike vocals. The more Chelsea Wolfe-ish vibes emerge in songs like “So Sweet,” which has a gothic beauty to its downplayed drumming and bass crested with open chords ringing out, whereas “Burial Roses” is more minor, slow piano eventually layered with a fuzzed out, blistering guitar atop slowly lilting vocals. More instrumental moments emerge in the organ tones of “A Cradle Song,” offering a nice change of pace from the piano-driven numbers thus far, and bringing an even more funereal quality to the album. Perfume is a melancholic, catchy album that’s liable to hook fans of gothic rock, beach-goth, dark ambient, and the myriad permutations of folk. Now, Siberian gothic neo-folk rises to the fore.



Track list:

So Sweet Burial Roses In Our Secret Place A Dark Forest My Lovely Boy Death You Look Like a Girl A Cradle Song The Magic Mountain



