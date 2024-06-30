CUBIC

Album: c64 EP

Category: Electronic / Experimental

Label: Alfa Matrix

Release Date: 2023-09-08

Author: Eric Hanes (spankthenun)





Belgian electronic artist Franky Deblomme – a.k.a. CUBIC – has quickly gained recognition for his innovative approach to blending retro and modern sounds. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Commodore 64 (the source of the c64 title) and its legendary sound chip, CUBIC infuses an unabashed love for ‘70s electro music with a nostalgic yet contemporary vibe. The opening track, “Titt” immediately evokes a sense of déjà vu, transporting listeners back to the ‘80s with its sharp 808s and dark bassline. The meticulous production ensures that the music resonates well, whether heard through high-end headphones or a robust speaker setup, appealing to modern audiences and retro enthusiasts alike. The c64 EP continues to impress with “Offline,” a track that takes on a more serious tone while maintaining the overall vibe. “Art In” (or “A.I.” as the Speak and Spell-like voice pronounces it) has a heavier dance club vibe that many will enjoy at home and in clubs, leaving the closing track, “B C L,” to pay homage to early electro master Anthony Rother with a bassline that nods to the legendary Giorgio Moroder. The c64 EP is a versatile and captivating listen, with vintage percussion driving its four tracks, and balancing nostalgia and innovation with its clear influences from ‘70s and ‘80s electro.



Track list:

Titt Offline Art In B C L



