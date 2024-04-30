Cryogenica

Album: Time

Category: Goth / Electro / Darkwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-03-01

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





This latest album from Cryogenica seems appropriately named, as Carina Winstone and Jon Jones have certainly kept their eyes and ears open in the years since the Utopia and Dystopia EPs; so much has happened that Time seems like an auditory and lyrical chronicle of the last six years. Aided by the mixing and mastering skills of Inertia’s Reza Udhin, the band delivers a solid helping darkwave and gothic electro/rock, with Jones’ tight production and arrangements standing firm. Shades of Switchblade Symphony can be detected in songs like the seductively vampiric opener “Daimonion,” the slithery and throbbing “In a Twist” with its Dickensian lyrical themes, and the darkly energetic “Falling,” all primed for the goth club dancefloor, with Michael Watkin’s strident bass and Sonya Anson’s foggy keys and twilit pianos adding nicely to the proceedings. Others like “Downfall” with its martial rhythms and progressions, or the brooding grooves of “Lie” take a slower, more insistent pace to drive themes of the ramifications of dishonesty and disconnection, while the shuffling and jaunty ambience of “Another Revolution” addresses social justice and more specifically the MeToo movement. Throughout Time, Winstone’s vocals bear the likeness of Siouxsie Sioux crossed with Monica Richards – consistent throughout, and often lacking in nuance, but always robust and dramatic. Her layered harmonies on songs like “In a Twist” and the dark staccato tango of “Re-Runs” are true standouts, but it’s the anthem to lost loved ones in “(You’re Never) Far Away” and the closing “Days Gone” that the emotional core of Time is at its peak; the former track notably features a spoken introduction by the late Rutger Hauer, recorded as a tribute to a friend of the band’s who had passed away, while the latter is Jones’ dedication to his mother, the vocal melody mirrored by the clean guitar, poignantly concluding the album with repetitions of “He misses you.” Time was six years in the making, and it shows; from the lyrical content to the production and performance, Cryogenica has clearly put forth a maximum effort to make this album the band’s best yet. It may not necessarily be a groundbreaker for the genre, but it’s nonetheless a decidedly compelling listening experience.



Track list:

Daimonion Downfall In a Twist (You’re Never) Far Away Falling Re-Runs Another Revolution Lie The Mystery Room Days Gone



