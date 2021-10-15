Cosmic Reaper

Category: Doom / Metal

Label: Heavy Psych Sounds

Release Date: 2021-03-19





Sometimes good men just can’t get a break… but sometimes you just can’t keep good men down either. With the band’s live debut in the summer of 2019, followed by the Demon Dance debut EP a few short months after, the spring of 2020 gave Cosmic Reaper the chance to fully focus on writing, resulting in this self-titled record. Channeling classic rock, doom, and prog into an undeniably polished oeuvre, Cosmic Reaper pays homage to the band’s forerunners, while still offering their own take on modern doom. “Hellion” and “Heaven’s Gate” offer signature stoner crunch and fuzz, the latter featuring epic, brooding riffage, the doom thick and undeniable. However, it’s “Stellar Death” and “Wasteland I” that feature bluesy licks, showing serious shades of Black Sabbath. Of particular note are not just one, but two wailing guitar solos, along with a crushing breakdown, in “Wasteland I.” If there is one oddball on the album, it’s “Planet Eater” – danker and more discordant than the other offerings, it showcases jazz fusion elements and is perhaps the most classic rock-infused of the lot. Ultimately, Cosmic Reaper boasts engaging melodies, crisp production, and a clear sense of harmony between the instrumentation. Fans of Electric Wizard, Sleep, Orange Goblin, and the like will headbang happily to the fuzzed-out drones and walls of sound that make this a sterling stoner/doom offering from a relatively new band on the block.



Track list:

Hellion Heaven’s Gate Stellar Death Wasteland I Wasteland II Planet Eater Infrasonic



Cosmic Reaper

Facebook, Bandcamp

Heavy Psych Sounds

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)