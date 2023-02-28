Corlyx

Album: Blood in the Disco

Category: Darkwave

Label: Out of Line Music

Release Date: 2022-11-25





U.K.-based darkwave duo Corlyx, consisting of Brandon Ashley and Caitlin Stokes, had been teasing the arrival of this latest full-length record Blood in the Disco for over a year before its eventual release in fall of 2022. Despite the singles remaining the strongest tracks on the record, Blood in the Disco delivers more of what has become the band’s signature sound of pop-flavored darkwave with a stylish, sexy vibe.

The aforementioned singles that make up the bulk of this record’s highlights are all worth a listen and make up most of the first half of the record. “Raindrops,” featuring Massive Ego, track brings a cool, bass-heavy sound similar to Boy Harsher and the shared vocals add an extra element to the mix. “The Echo” is a straightforward yet catchy pop-meets-post-punk track with strong ‘90s No Doubt vibes in the chorus. “Take Off Everything” brings the more familiar Corlyx sound that was employed heavily in 2020’s Together Apart – a dark and sexy number that features the vocal interplay of Ashley and Stokes. The final single is the standout of the record… “Never Love” is an extremely fun song that features both duetting and back-and-forth vocals between Stokes and Chris Harms of gothic metal band Lord of the Lost, and the relatively minimal production of the track allows the vocal interplay to be the star of the show.

Overall, the album is carried significantly by the weight of the singles (and the guest performances), but the remainder of the tracks fill in the overall aesthetic effectively. Blood in the Disco is a well produced darkwave record with pop sensibilities and some post-punk seasoning, and successfully shows off the chemistry and talents of the band.



Track list:

Atrophy Raindrops The Echo The Taste Take Off Everything Never Love Incinerate Lace and Latex Like a Dagger The Threshold 3.2.1. Raindrops [Nero Argento Remix]



Corlyx

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Out of Line Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ryan H. (DoktorR)