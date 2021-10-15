Controversial

Album: Second Genesis

Category: Industrial / Techno / Goth

Label: Cleopatra Records

Release Date: 2020-11-18





As many new acts channel older art with bombastic success, Controversial Bart Coninckx follows in this wake of new industrial, invoking all the classic transgressive tropes. Sample-heavy and bursting with fat bass synths and distorted guitar, Controversial weaponizes the sonic characteristics of KMFDM, MINISTRY, and a little bit of Kraftwerk, all while exploring the innate destructiveness of human nature, both at the individual and the societal level. Among the strengths of Second Genesis are its variances in the offshoots of industrial and developing them in different numbers; for example, “With a Vision of Death” offers retro sequencers and synthesizers in the vein of Quake and Doom before metal guitar riffage descends to bring some aggression to the danceable elements. “Commercial Breakdown” brings crushing, chugging guitar, and heavy double kick drumming that is more typical of classic metal than industrial, whereas “Let the Monster Out” boasts death metal blastbeats and thrashing guitar licks.

If there is an area that is lacking, the heavy use of samples, though being very par for the course in the genre, quickly dilutes their novelty and prevents deeper tension and release between the instrumentation. Allowing room for the other instruments to steal the show or explore new melodic variations and eddies would elevate the album further still. Aggravating this factor is the very respectable yet perhaps overzealous length of the album – with 15 songs, fighting listener fatigue in the era of streaming is an uphill struggle to begin with, and when leveraging the mechanics of electro/industrial, editing down can go a long way in cultivating the listener’s hunger. Despite these qualms, the album is populated by catchy beats and basslines that will likely appeal to many fans of the genre. Coninckx clearly draws on many inspirations to create an impressive amount of music for a debut album, and some of these songs will undoubtedly find home on the floors of goth clubs and in the ears of enthusiasts who appreciate the classic tropes of industrial dance music.



Track list:

The Trauma of Birth With a Vision of Death Violence Commercial Breakdown Take Command Crying Let the Monster Out Suffering Unseen Liar Forge Ahead and Kill Wolf or Sheep Ego Army Is This the Best Violence [Die Krupps Remix] Take Command [Leæther Strip Remix]



Cleopatra Records

Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)