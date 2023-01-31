Contracult

Album: The New Torment

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: Hogwasche Music

Release Date: 2022-11-04





Thanks to a series of singles and EP releases, the Los Angeles trio of Travis “Svart” Bacon, Nick “Culprit” Emde, and Bec “BX” Hollcraft – the Contracult Collective – has steadily become one of the city’s most provocative industrial/metal acts. The full-length debut, The New Torment is an aptly titled mission statement addressing issues of body dysmorphia, eating disorders, and the cycles of mental and emotional trauma that continue to plague society, set to a soundtrack of corrosive bass and guitar distortions that, in tandem with the tight drum programming and unorthodox progressions, create a pervasive sense of unease and discomfort. Songs like “Meek,” “The New Torment,” and “Trauma Garden” are prime examples of Contracult’s credo to “Keep Goth Hard,” all filled with resonant synth leads and chilled guitar tones that evoke a distinctly gothic ambience. Others like “Drown” and “Infirmary” bear some trippy, almost hip-hop inspired rhythms that along with the harmonious vocal interplay of Svart and BX evokes memories of the ’90s, the band’s choruses always resounding with vicious, almost soulful deliveries that demand to be shouted along with. The same can be said of “Geography of Loss,” as Svart’s atonal seethe and snarl contrasts with BX’s saccharine melodies atop a thrusting mechanical beat, the chorus erupting into a noisy energy in which Culprit’s guitars almost lose definition… almost; thankfully, the riffs and chord progressions make their presence known in the midst of cacophony. On the other end of that spectrum is the unbridled sonic onslaught of “M.S.K.,” followed by the whirlwind of industrialized fury on “The Viral Generation” with its disconcerting vocoders atop angular guitars and electronics. Emotionally charged lyrics coupled with spirited performances and solid production makes for a strong album, and The New Torment possesses those qualities in spades. Where Contracult will take this brand of industrial/metal remains yet to be seen, but it’s gratifying to hear a band so confidently assertive in paving a new way for itself.



Track list:

Welcome to… The New Torment Drown The Glutton Infirmary Geography of Loss Meek M.S.K. The Viral Generation Trauma Garden



Contracult Collective

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)