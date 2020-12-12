Concrete Lung

Album: The Ecstasy of Emptiness

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2020-03-01





Manchester noisemakers Concrete Lung are back with The Ecstasy of Emptiness, a follow-up to 2017’s Fumes. The churning distortion of “Asphalt God” launches us headfirst into gritty chaos, with bandleader Ed_Oxime’s roaring, menacing vocals howling over metallic drums and mangled guitars. True to the band’s style, the slower tempo only serves to make this track more stomach-turning and eardrum-blasting. The album has a couple of instrumentals and songs with minimal vocals, which heighten the tension between harsh mechanical sounds and ominous organic ones, such as the disembodied screeches and samples of “Medicated” and the nightmare MRI machine-like drones of “Self Portrait in a Vacant Room.” While Concrete Lung still utilizes melody and song structure, the band’s attention to rhythm is hypnotic and effective, serving as the backbone to songs like “Dream Distortion,” which builds intense layers of noise around a pounding beat. Still, there are moments of calm amid the violence, such as in the hauntingly sparse, synth-heavy “Saline River (Damage),” which evokes Last Rites-era Skinny Puppy. The title track is one of the strongest at an epic nine-and-a-half minutes, building from ominous drums and synths into a dirge of destruction with chantlike vocals and a whirling screech panning across your speakers. It may not be a dramatic departure from what we’ve heard from Concrete Lung, but The Ecstasy of Emptiness is the perfect soundtrack for a year that has felt just as desolate and brutal.



Track list:

Asphalt God A Violent Stimulator Medicated Dream Distortion Voices in the Ice Self Portrait in a Vacant Room Saline River (Damage) The Ecstasy of Emptiness



Concrete Lung

Adrian Halo (MachinewithHumanSkin)