Compactor

Album: United

Category: Noise / Industrial

Label: Love Earth Music

Release Date: 2023-09-04

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





The latest album from Compactor may not deviate too dramatically from the creative path that the enigmatic artist has laid out from previous releases, but United has the added benefit of historical context. They continue to address the subjugation of the working class, this time drawing inspiration from the rail worker strikes of 1894, the ramifications of which are still felt today; military intervention led to many workers being wounded or killed, eventually leading to labor reform legislation and the recognition of Labor Day as a federal holiday… the irony is certainly palpable as predatory power structures still enforce new methods to render laborers weak and expendable. Given the time period upon which United is based, there’s an added dimension of mechanized and automated fury to Compactor’s sound on this album, with tracks like “Nothing to Lose But Chains,” “Resist Mandatory Coercion,” and especially “They Had to Die Before the Powers Let Us Live” bearing an almost organic character; this is particularly true on the latter track, the heavy gait of the beat and the distorted moan of the bass like the labored breathing of a lumbering beast aching for relief. Similar is the metallic fervor of “Balancing Act” with its carefully crafted patterns of malfunctioning electronics and steely effects on the percussion, or the glitch-laden drones of “Wage Slavery” and “Work at Will” threatening to submerge the listener in unstructured cacophony, while the incendiary and ominous loops of “Hammering From Without Boring From Within” are made all the more haunting as the sounds of drills and resonant percussive fills hint at a stranger lost in the warehouse, his presence in direct conflict with the uniform weave of looping automation. As expected, the industrial noise textures will not be to everyone’s taste, testing the limits of one’s eardrums, but this suits the uncomfortable and painful truths in Compactor’s output. United is a reminder that resistance in the face of injustice is too easily quelled, that progress is not the perpetual motion of the machine, but of human vigilance and action.



Track list:

Selling Your Body By the Minute Work at Will Nothing to Lose But Chains Wage Slavery Resist Mandatory Coercion Balancing Act Hammering From Without Boring From Within The Great Resignation They Had to Die Before the Powers Let Us Live Army of One



