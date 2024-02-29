Coiled as Devilry

Album: To Those We Lost, and to Those Who Remain to Remember

Category: Experimental / Electro / Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-07-02

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





Prolific London-based multi-instrumentalist Ceri Davies is a man of many hats, and Coiled as Devilry is where he likes to wear them all. With projects including the dark electro/trip-hop Nineteen 80 Four, the electropunk Henshin X, and death metal band Arcane Interface, it’s quite the resume, and one that Davies exploits unhinged. In comparison to the more experimental and dreamy ambient landscapes of his previous album, The Winter We Take With Us, there’s a lot more bite and plenty of venom this time on To Those We Lost, and to Those Who Remain to Remember.

Frontloading the record with fire is the electro/metal fusions of “Armoured” and “Essence,” both full of ferocious bursts of prime thrash and death metal riffs, raw pummeling blast beats syncopated by glitching synths. While the former opts for a more delicate serenade of female vocal samples, the latter heads us into more rap/metal territory in a similar vein to Swedish metalheads Clawfinger. The tracks’ distorted vocal chops are courtesy of longtime friend Cameron James in his second collaboration with Davies. The album experiments extensively with various eclectic vocal techniques; “Dead System,” for example, is a combination of pop ambience and crunching Neue Deutsche Härte guitar chugs, and heavily processed text-to-speech. This effect is also used on the pulsating rhythms and throbbing drum & bass of “Not Feel a Thing.” The use of AI in music is a heavily divided and often touchy subject – it’s a debate that certainly can’t be confined to the space of this ReView. However, used intelligently and creatively, AI can be an invaluable tool, and Davies’ philosophy is simple: if it works, it works, which it does! This brings us to the gothic orchestral Evanescence vibes of both “Snow” and “The Weight,” which feature vocals generated through an AI program called EMVOICE. It’s a combination of man and machine as the lyrics and melody are still programmed by hand. The concluding title track is a 10-minute instrumental rock opera that kind of takes on the form of a two-headed beast of Metallica classics “One” and “Nothing Else Matters.”

Though To Those We Lost… feels a lot more focused, perhaps even more traditionally structured, and less experimental than his previous works, there are still enough idiosyncratic quirks of Davies’ identity scattered throughout. Indeed, it’s a well-crafted record with highly incisive and intuitive dynamics. To write, play all the instruments, and produce three full-length albums in 19 months at a pretty high standard would be a stretch for most seasoned pros out there. That is the kind of enthusiasm and passion you thankfully just can’t curb.



Track list:

Armoured Essence Dead System Snow Not Feel a thing The Weight To Those We Lost, and to Those Who Remain to Remember



