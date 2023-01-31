Code 64

Album: Broken Rhythm

Category: Synthpop / Electropop / Synthwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-11-18





As the bells tolled for futurepop in the mid-to-late aughts, many groups that made their mark during the trend were faced with uncertain futures. Those that relied more on studiocraft and beats largely fell into obscurity, while others like Apoptygma Berzerk made stylistic shifts as the genre fell out of favor. While Code 64 never quite had the profile of a VNV Nation or Covenant, the group were very competent songwriters in their own right, an essential trait that helped them outlive many of their peers. After founding member Christian Espeland departed in 2013, the group disbanded, leaving behind a solid and frankly underrated legacy. Now, some nine years after the initial dissolution, Code 64 has risen from the ashes with a new album, Broken Rhythm.

Perhaps knowing that a return to the former style might seem a bit trite, the group has wisely chosen to shift gears into a more traditional synthpop style, albeit with an injection of some synthwave smoothness. Lead single “Soundwave,” appearing here on the album proper in extended form, is a fine example of how much of the album plays out – the big trance leads are gone, and the tempo is slower, leaving more focus on the vocals and more classic electro-pop programming. “Hall of Mirrors” is perhaps the most overt example of the aforementioned synthwave influence, employing mellow synth lines and allowing Espeland’s melodic vocals to take centerstage and provide the strongest hooks on the track. Elsewhere, “Reflections” and “The Void” are perhaps the most club-friendly songs on the record, marrying bright, bouncy rhythms and effortlessly infectious choruses that cement the two tracks as some of the best the album has to offer.

While some longtime fans might be a bit disappointed that Code 64 has largely shed the futurepop sound of old and transitioned to a newer style, the truth is that the group’s songwriting prowess is as sharp as ever and they’ve hardly missed a beat in the conversion. So many years after the initial departure, Code 64 has assumed and asserted its place at the forefront of modern synthpop with Broken Rhythm, and the genre is better for it.



Track list:

Hall of Mirrors Soundwave [Extended] Emotional Content The Void Let It Sing Deceiver Spellbound Reflections Shine On



Code 64

Ryan James (DreamXE)