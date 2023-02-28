Cloud Rat

Album: Threshold

Category: Grindcore / Metal

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2022-10-07





With this latest offering, Michigan’s Cloud Rat dispenses with samples, synths, orchestral arrangements, and overly elaborate songwriting. Instead, Threshold takes a page right out of the philosophy of Darkthrone to offer a brutal and fast-paced album that sounds familiar, but still welcome and refreshing against the backdrop of the current metalcore landscape. Even as it eschews many of the clichés that have riddled commercial heavy music in the last two-and-a-half decades, the album is hardly revolutionary, but makes no pretenses toward it. With 15 tracks clocking in at a mere 31 minutes, Threshold leaves very little room for auditory downtime. The vast expanse of the album consists of movements of relentless blasts, screams akin to early Borknagar, and crusty riffs likely to appease fans of Disgust or the more thrashy moments of Impaled Nazarene, Satyricon, or the aforementioned Darkthrone. However, the songs don’t tend to get too tiresome, not only because of their brevity; there’s enough progression and variation to hold interest without challenging attention spans like some of Cloud Rat’s overly progressive peers.

One drawback, though, is with the songs being overly short yet reasonably variable, there really isn’t much noticeable distinction between the tracks. The longest two songs clock in at 2:52 and 3:00, respectively, while the majority come in at less than two minutes apiece, and although it may be disingenuous to consider it a fault, the album could easily be played on random and would still flow just as well to the uninitiated ear. Nonetheless, for the amount of content presented, Threshold is an enjoyable foray into quasi-retro thrash ‘n’ blast that is likely to appeal to purists rhapsodic for the good ol’ days of Earache or first generation black metal.



Track list:

01. Aluminum Branches The Color of a Dog Inner Controller (Lucid Running Home) Cusp 12-22-09 Listening Ear Shepherd Imaging Order Persocom Porcelain Boat Kaleidoscope Ribbon Boot Corset Ursitory Babahaz



Ian Nolan (INolan)