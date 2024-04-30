Choke Chain

Album: Morality

Category: EBM / Electro / Punk

Label: Phage Tapes

Release Date: 2023-09-22

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzzy79)





After gatecrashing the industrial scene four years ago, Mark Trueman’s bleak electro-punk/EBM vehicle Choke Chain has finally unleashed its first album to back up 2021’s Endless Death EP. From the gloomy black-and-white imagery that adorns each release to Trueman’s seething nihilistic vocals, everything you might be expecting from the Milwaukee-based project is here on Morality. However, the mood feels much darker than its predecessor (if that were possible) and anchors itself steadfastly in a thick, foreboding, tense atmosphere throughout the proceedings. Confronting such grim subjects as despair, death, and hopelessness, all delivered with an unhinged savagery that suffocates you in its bleak darkness, the album at times borders that fine line between being uncomfortable and enjoyable to listen to all at the same time; yet it is often that sonic-inducing discomfort combined with its gritty themes that the album thrives on. Setting everything up is the darkly ambient “Sorrow.” which offers an early reprieve from the depressive lyricism that follows – it’s a three minute moody instrumental soundscape of brooding synths interlaced with creepy sound effects, creating something that sounds straight out of an ‘80s horror movie. It’s kind of fun, but it feels a little more filler than thriller. “Burial” kicks things off properly as vicious beats and a cyclical bass line syncopate Trueman’s caustic vocals attacking the dark subject matter. It’s a fairly straightforward blueprint that doesn’t deviate much throughout the album. “Cruel” is structured a little more minimalistic perhaps, but with a no less anxiety-inducing tone accompanying the song’s jarring narrative. Trip-hop beats counterpunch the stabbing bass line on “Darkness” as Trueman barks more despairing thoughts; “hopeless / pointless / agonizing existence / bleeding / bloodletting / self-destruction,” the Wisconsin frontman snarls with unrelenting anguish. The overall sound of Morality embodies an old-school analog feel that complements the harshness of the vocals and injects tension and a feeling of unease. It does feel somewhat repetitive at times, yet weirdly, this works in its favor, adding to its already claustrophobic vibe. Choke Chain’s appeal can be as black-and-white as its visual aesthetics; simply put, you’ll either love it or you’ll hate it. But what you can’t knock is that Trueman makes it all sound more original than most of the bands that share its style.



Track list:

Sorrow Burial Cruel Darkness Living this Death Despair [Misery Mix] Mortality



Choke Chain

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Phage Tapes

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram