Chiasm and John Fryer

Album: Missed the Noise

Category: Electro / Darkwave / Rock

Label: COP International

Release Date: 2021-03-05





Working with a producer as revered as John Fryer can be an intimidating prospect for some, but Emileigh Rohn rose to the challenge on her latest outing as Chiasm. Missed the Noise sees both artists engaging in a true musical partnership that elicits the finer points of their individual strengths, with Rohn’s penchant for emotive harmonies and striking melodies meshing well with Fryer’s own legendary status in the annals of modern music. If one were to combine the dark atmospheres of Switchblade Symphony with the energetic delivery of Republica or Collide, one might get a sense of what Missed the Noise offers; songs like the opening “Noise,” “Frantic,” and “Intertwined” evoke an almost ‘80s feel with bouncy bass tones and grinding guitar textures that create a relentless wall of sound upon which Rohn’s layered vocals ensnare the listener with hooks straight out of any of that decade’s greatest hits. This is especially so on “Frantic,” whose darkly insistent rhythm augmented by crying guitar and synth leads make for a haunting vibe, the dissonant bass in the bridge playing well with the steadier beat and swells of pads. The same can be said of the melancholic “Are You Okay?,” building to a fever pitch as strings offset by twinkling synths underscore the desperation in Rohn’s vocals, while “Wanted” takes us more into a decidedly ‘90s sound with its voice-like patches creating a trippy ambience, the chorus erupting with dynamic drumming and gritty wails of noisy guitar, the outro especially poignant as she almost pleads “It’s what you wanted” over fading strings. Several songs on Missed the Noise tend to follow a similar structure in which a somber verse is disrupted by a booming and boisterous chorus, such as on the aforementioned “Wanted,” the vibrant “Calling,” or “Missed” as a warbling synth bass and strums of guitar are broken by a thrust of powerful drumming and distorted swells, the vocal interplay between Rohn and G.W. Childs IV of Soil & Eclipse seemingly understated but adding to the lyrical intensity and resulting in one of the album’s best tracks. There’s a dreamy yet discordant allure to tracks like “Knocking” with its atonal progression coalescing into a harmonious chorus with haunting lines like “I’ve had to spill it out ‘cause I can’t take this bout of intensity,” or the aquatic immersion of “Yours,” Rohn’s distant voice searing above crystalline plucks of guitar, lively breakbeats, and a throbbing bass, while the shoegazing “Gone” closes the proceedings with lyrics that are sure to leave many coldly satisfied. Suffice to say, Missed the Noise is perhaps Chiasm’s most accomplished effort, with Rohn and Fryer making an effective team – strong songwriting, pristine production, and excellent execution… need more be said?



Track list:

Noise Away Frantic Are You Okay? Intertwined Calling Yours Missed Knocking Wanted Gone



Chiasm

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

John Fryer

Website, Facebook (Black Needle Noise), Facebook (John Fryer), Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

COP International

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)