Chemical Waves

Album: The End of Everything, Part One / Part Two

Category: Gothic / Rock / Darkwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-10-06 / 2024-03-01

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





When he’s not focusing on the more synth-laden EBM vibes of Halo Effect, Marco Cattani turns his attentions to the darker, more haunted moods of Chemical Waves, a project whose prolific output has occasionally diluted its potential. Such is the case with the duology of The End of Everything as Cattani puts all of his powers to the fore to craft a grand exploration of what “the end” truly means… at least, that seems to be the idea. Throughout the two albums, the relative consistency of the production proves to be a vital asset – ethereal guitar tones with generous applications of the quintessential ingredients of flange, chorus, reverb, and delay mesh with harmonious keyboards for that tried-and-true gothic flavor; unfortunately, the dryness of the drum tracks lack a certain breadth that would suit the musical style. Even with an impressive contingent of guest vocalists, the mix seems somewhat variable from track-to-track, which might not seem terribly significant as each track and vocal style should have its own character, but when it’s audible in one song and nigh indecipherable in another, it tends to nullify the continuity.

None of this is to say that there aren’t moments of sheer darkened beauty throughout The End of Everything. Part One gives us songs like “First Snow” with VV & the Void singing amid trickling pianos and gritty guitars to rather ghostly effect, “Bridge to the Moon” in which the desperation of lines like “Forgive the sings I can’t hide” and “I built a bridge for you now” are accentuated by the fatigued croon of I Woke Up Chinese, the tired vibe undercutting the sparse ambience of the instrumental, and “Misery” with its striking guitar melody and disaffected vocals almost reminiscent of Michael Aliani during his IKON days. On Part Two, Dead Decade sings an anthem to a murderous stalker in “Nightcrawler” with a disconcerting passivity that adds to the menace of lines like “Someone is marked for death tonight” as the guitars and keys take on an appropriately more abrasive tone. The ascending guitar arpeggios of “New Black Dawn” recall “The Figurehead” by The Cure as the robotic drumbeat and howls of keyboard and feedback underscore Ignace de Lamper’s emotive vocals, while The Fleurs’ appearance on “Loose a Tear” on Part One and “Black Mill” on Part Two elevate the two tracks with their direct earnestness. The same could almost be said of Anne Marie on “Dark Allure,” except that her lithe voice gets lost amid the instruments, while NLIGHT’s warble on “Torn By Ego,” although appropriate to the genre, feels more inert than it should. As well, the proceedings are off to a less-than-stellar start with the opening title track of “The End of Everything” with its slow dirges topped off by the grim baritone of Terminal Serious, the repetitions of “The sky is darkening again” and “The end of our days” sung so low that they don’t hit with the intended gravitas. Still, the catchy disco vibes of “Embracing the Darkness,” the sensual and slithery synthwave of “My Metropolis,” and the martial percussion of “A Day without End” offer their own traces of instrumental variety to be worth a few repeated listens.

Some tracks across The End of Everything revel in languid pacing and monotony, while others achieve a sense of urgency so as to not wear out their welcome; alas, this adds to the rather disjointed presentation across the two albums that makes one wonder if an outside producer might have been able to assist Cattani in tightening the songwriting up into a more solid single record. The lengths to which Chemical Waves adheres to the tenets of goth/rock at least help to tie things together tonally, along with the prevalent themes of death and finality, but there’s enough meandering about that one will likely be hoping for the end to arrive sooner than later.



Track list:

Part One

The End of Everything Dark Allure Permission First Snow Leaving It All Behind Bridge to the Moon Embracing the Darkness Misery Loose a Tear The End of the End



Part Two

Torched The Human Room Nightcrawler Black Mill Digital Heart My Metropolis Torn By Ego Not Make a Noise New Black Dawn A Day without End In the End It All Ends



